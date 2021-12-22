Alia Bhatt grooves to Justin Bieber’s ‘peaches’ along with her girl-gang (WATCH)

When it is about her friends’ weddings, Alia Bhatt has always made sure to be a part of those and enjoy it to the fullest. The ‘Brahmastra’ actress was busy attending her friend Meghna Goyal’s wedding. Meghna and Alia have been thick friends since their school days and there was no way that Alia could have given her wedding a miss.

From Meghna Goyal’s bachelorette party to her wedding ceremony, Alia Bhatt attended all the functions of her school bestie’s wedding festivities. And the fun can also be mapped by the videos and pictures from the celebrations that have gone viral on the net, showing Alia enjoying herself in the company of her girl gang.

Ditching the traditional attires such as a saree or a lehenga, Alia Bhatt opted for a fusion look for her friend's wedding. She wore a bralette on top of palazzos in the shade of nudes. She also wore an overlay that had heavy handwork all over it, making the ‘Student of the Year’ actress look nothing less than stunning.

And what’s a wedding without dancing to music, that too, if the wedding is of your friend? Alia Bhatt knows this too well as she did not skip a chance of twirling on a mix of songs which included Hardy Sandhu’s ‘Bijli Bijli’ trach which has become this wedding season’s most favourite song. She also danced on ‘Peaches’ by Justin Bieber, another hit song from this year.

Meanwhile, recently when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had appeared for the release of Brahmastra’s motion poster, the former was asked about the relevance of the letter ‘R’ in her life. Answering this, Alia, in a blushing manner, said that ‘R’ for her means ‘8’ – while R is the initial for Ranbir’s name, ‘eight’ is said to be Ranbir’s lucky number’. Later, when Alia asked the same question to Ranbir, as to what does ‘A’ means in his life, the actor cleverly said that its stands for ‘Amitabh Bachchan’, to which Alia gave him a light punch in an adorable manner.

Watch the video here: