5 Stocks Retail Investors Are Most Bullish On At Mid-Day

Retailers went overboard about a couple of biotech stocks and a MedTech name, among others on Wednesday.

The market’s resilience came under test on Wednesday as apprehensions ahead of earnings from artificial intelligence stalwart Nvidia Corp. ($NVDA) generated some weakness early in the session.

Nvidia stock was last seen trading down more than 1%, giving back some of the nearly 5% gain it made on Wednesday.

As traders look ahead to the company’s market-moving earnings report, due after the market close, here is a compilation of the most bullish stocks on Stocktwits:

Forte Biosciences, In. ($FBRX)

Forte Biosciences shares were last seen rallying over 170% as the nano-cap autoimmune disorders-focused clinical-stage biopharma said its equity financing to support the continuing clinical advancement of its lead candidate FB102 was oversubscribed. “ As a result of the financing, Forte is well capitalized to continue advancing FB102 across autoimmune indications,” it added.

Quantum-Si Inc. ($QSI):

Shares of Quantum-Si, a medical-device company that develops a single-molecule detection platform to enable next-gen protein sequencing (NGPS), more than doubled on Wednesday on volumes that are notably above their 3-month average.

The upside came after the company made a slew of announcements. Quantum-Si said Avantor, Inc. ($AVTR) will distribute its NGPS portfolio, providing researchers across the U.S. and Canada access to the portfolio.

In a separate release, Quantum-Si announced a collaboration with Nvidia to develop its next proteomics platform called Proteus and advance its core technologies of amino acid binders and amino peptidases using Nvidia AI and accelerated computing.

Quantum-Si also announced an expanded partnership with SkyWater Technology, Inc. ($SKYT) for developing Proetus and a separate deal with its contract manufacturing partner Planet Innovation for the same.

Silexion Therapeutics Corp. ($SLXN)

Silexion, a clinical-stage biotech developing RNA interference therapies for certain types of cancers, disclosed in a filing on Tuesday that at the reconvened extraordinary general meeting, its shareholders approved the board recommendation for a reverse split of the shares in the ratio 1-for-9.

The penny stock climbed 33% on Wednesday on above-average volume.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ($DUOT)

Shares of Jacksonville, Florida-based Duos Tech, a software services provider, climbed over 17% after the company announced the signing of a $42 million worth of asset management agreement with Fortress Investment Group to deploy and operate a fleet of mobile gas turbines and balance-of-plant inventory that has a combined generation capacity of 850 megawatts.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ($ZIM)

Cargo shipping firm ZIM Integrated reported upbeat third-quarter earnings and raised its full-year guidance, sending its shares higher by over 7%. Retail hoped for large buyers increasing their exposure to the stock, sending it to the $31-$32 area by the close.

Latest Videos