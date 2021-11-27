  • Facebook
    Nora Fatehi’s desi look to Taimur Ali Khan’s playtime, here is your photo round-up for the day

    First Published Nov 27, 2021, 10:56 PM IST
    Giving you the daily updates of your favourite celebrities and star kids, here is what the stars were up to on Saturday.

    Nora Fatehi’s ravishing look in a light pink long kurta with palazzo is to die for! The actress was spotted at the airport and matched her outfit with the same coloured stilettoes.

    Kriti Sanon is all set for the winter. Before catching a flight, the ‘Bhediya’ actress wore a born coloured hoodie and track pants. She wore another dark brown jacket over it for the extra warmth.

    Aayush Sharma has been riding high after the first-day collection of Antim – The Final Truth. The actor was seen at Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra where he was swarmed by his fans. The actor gave autographs to his fans, clicked selfies, and also shook hands with them.

    ALSO READ: Antim actor Salman Khan reveals THIS chartbuster song of his was REJECTED for six years by music labels

    Ajay Devgn was seen at Versova Jetty on Saturday evening. On Friday, Ajay Devgn had attended the teaser launch of his upcoming film ‘RRR’ which was held at PVR Cinemas in Juhu.

    Janhvi Kapoor looked a little puzzled but also cute when she was snapped in Juhu. The actress was leaving from a shoot when she was clicked by the photographers while she was getting inside her car.

    Rhea Kapoor paid a visit to her dear friend Kareena Kapoor Khan at her residence in Bandra. Snapped in an all-black outfit, Rhea got married recently in the month of September.

    Taimur Ali Khan is the favourite of photographers, and there is no doubt that he knows it too. The elder son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Taimur had a joyful evening on Saturday as he rode his cycle. The little star kid clearly knew that he was being papped and had quite a look for the photographers.

    Sonali Bendre was out for a salon visit in Juhu when the actress was photographed. With her hair tied up, the actress looked pretty in a beige kurta top and white pants.

    Tusshar Kapoor attended an auto-expo in Mumbai on Saturday. The expo was held at Infinity Mall in Malad which was attended by several other celebrities as well.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s first celebrity wedding guest confirmed? Deets inside

