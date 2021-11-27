Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s first celebrity wedding guest confirmed? Deets inside

Reports suggest that the name of the first attendee of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding has been confirmed. The guest is none other than a renowned filmmaker.

As the month of December approaches, excitement among the fandom of actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif regarding their wedding is increasing by the day. Every day there are fresh reports doing rounds regarding the couple’s wedding which is said to be held from December 07 to December 09 in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district. Latest reports have claimed that the name of the first celebrity guest who will be attending Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding has been confirmed.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, director of Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film ‘Govind Mera Namm’ is the first confirmed guest of the celebrity wedding. Khaitan will reportedly be one of the Baraatis, attending the wedding functions. He is also reported to take a break from the shooting of ‘Dono Mile Iss Tarah’ which will mark the debut of Shanaya Kapoor.

The report also said that filmmaker Karan Johar, the couple’s close friend, is also on the wedding list. On the other hand, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Farah Khan will be attending the wedding as ‘Team Bride’. Karan and Farah who are currently busy with the shoot of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ in Delhi, are in plans of wrapping up work before Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding.

The other members of Katrina’s bride tribe include Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan. However, their brother and Katrina Kaif's rumoured ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan will be giving it a skip. Another celebrity who will not see at the wedding is Katrina Kaif's good friend Ali Abbas Zafar. The filmmaker is presently in Dubai for the shooting of his new project with Shahid Kapoor, because of which he will not be able to make it for the wedding.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will have a traditional Punjabi wedding at a 14th-century fort in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur. The couple is reported to have their wedding ceremony on December 09, whereas the rest of the functions – mehndi, sangeet and engagement, will be held from December 07 to December 08.

There are also reports that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, will have two wedding ceremonies – a traditional Hindu wedding, and a white Christian wedding.

