Antim actor Salman Khan reveals THIS chartbuster song of his was REJECTED for six years by music labels

Salman Khan has revealed that one of his chartbuster songs which continue to be a hit song even today, was once rejected by several popular brands.

Bollywood star Salman Khan has been riding high on the success of his film ‘Antim – The Final Truth’ which was released on Friday. The actor had been busy promoting the film which also stars his brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. While on a show for the film’s promotions, Salman Khan has revealed an unbelievable fact about one of his songs that were a chartbuster in the 90s era and continues to remain in the Bollywood party playlist, even today.

Salman Khan, while on the show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Oa’, revealed that his famous track ‘Oh Oh Jane Jaana’ from the film ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’, did not go down well with music labels, and stood rejected for the longest.

The song that defines the childhood of every 90s kid, was rejected straight for six years. On the show, Salman Khan revealed that the song was with him on a CD for nearly six years and was rejected by most big music labels at that time. He said that he loved the song so much that when his brother Sohail Khan was to begin filming ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’, Salman insisted that the song be used in the film. The rest, of course, is history.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha wedding: Actress to become Salman Khan’s khandan’s bahu? She is rumoured to marry THIS guy

It was this particular song that women made go gaga over Salman Khan’s shirtless body. And since then, there has been no looking back for the actor as he always has at least one scene in his films where he goes topless.

Salman Khan also spoke about why he chose to go shirtless for this song. The 'Antim: The Final Truth' actor revealed that going shirtless was ideally not a part of the plan, but rather the requirement as per the situation. The film’s costume designer Vikram Phadnis had designed a shirt for Salman Khan, however, since the actor had gained muscles, the shirt that Vikram had designed, fitted him as a ‘blouse’. The actor further shared that since the shirt was taking time for the new measurements, he asked Sohail if the song can be shot without the shirt.

ALSO READ: Antim: The Final Truth box office day 1 collection opens at ₹4.5 cr amid poor reviews