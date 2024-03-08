Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nikki Tamboli's recent photoshoot is not to be missed! Shares HOT pictures in black bodysuit

    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 6:02 PM IST

    On Friday, Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram to share pictures in a black bodysuit.

    article_image1

    As she dropped the pictures, Nikki Tamboli took the internet by storm as netizens couldn't stop adoring her sensual photo dump.

    article_image2

    The actress turned up the heat by posting sultry photographs from a recent photo shoot and can be seen wearing a stunning black bodysuit.

    article_image3

    A pair of boots added to her gorgeous appearance and Nikki moved to the floor and posed in many sexy positions for the camera.

    article_image4

    Sharing the series of pictures, Nikki wrote, “I don’t need a spotlight, My aura radiates self-belief".

    article_image5

    Fans took to the comments section and praised her. “Wow ,” a comment read. “Proper nai Mai kamli kamli song vibe @nikki_tamboli jiii,” a second comment read.

    article_image6

    "Fitness queen motivational babe,” a third user wrote. “You look beautiful even when you don’t try,” a fourth fan said.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Akshay Kumar perform at 3 am at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities? RKK

    Did Akshay Kumar perform at 3 am at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities?

    Being a woman is a blessing..', Rashmika Mandanna sends Women's Day wishes [PICTURE] ATG

    'Being a woman is a blessing..', Rashmika Mandanna sends Women's Day wishes [PICTURE]

    WATCH: Mukesh Ambani terms Shah Rukh Khan as son Anant's 'grandfather' at pre-wedding festivities RKK

    WATCH: Mukesh Ambani terms Shah Rukh Khan as son Anant’s ‘godfather’ at pre-wedding festivities

    Premalu REVIEW: Is Naslen, Mamitha Baiju's rom-com worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Premalu REVIEW: Is Naslen, Mamitha Baiju's rom-com worth watching? Read THIS

    Womens Day 2024: Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan honor women's contributions in their lived; Read on NIR

    Women's Day 2024: Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan honor women's contributions in their lives; Read on

    Recent Stories

    F1 Introducing Oliver Bearman: The 18-Year-Old Ferrari driver making debut at Saudi Arabia Grand Prix osf

    Introducing Oliver Bearman: The 18-Year-Old Ferrari driver making debut at Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

    Why Rs 1 coin is added to wedding envelopes? RKK EAI

    Why Rs 1 coin is added to wedding envelopes?

    Delhi cop seen kicking men offering namaz on road in Inderlok area; suspended (WATCH) gcw

    Delhi cop seen kicking men offering namaz on road in Inderlok area; suspended (WATCH)

    Did Akshay Kumar perform at 3 am at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities? RKK

    Did Akshay Kumar perform at 3 am at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities?

    cricket Afghanistan veteran Noor Ali Zadran announces retirement from International cricket osf

    Afghanistan veteran Noor Ali Zadran announces retirement from International cricket

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon