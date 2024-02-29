Nikki Tamboli HOT pictures: Actress faults sexy curves in shimmery saree

Nikki Tamboli took to Instagram to post a series of stunning photos while clad in a shimmery silver saree.

Nikki Tamboli knows how to up the temperature! Nikki, widely known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 14, frequently creates news for her dress choices.

Nikki's style is always on point, thanks to her stunning beauty, confident smile, and amazing fashion sense.

Continuing on that path, Nikki recently set the internet on fire by posting a photo of herself in a dazzling saree.

Nikki Tamboli took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a series of stunning photos while clad in a shimmery silver saree.

The former Bigg Boss star took multiple postures for the photographer, accentuating her look with matching bracelets and red lipstick.

Sharing the series of pictures, Nikki Tamboli captioned it, "Aisi uljhi nazar un se hatti nahi." The actress left her hair open.