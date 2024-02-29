Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nikki Tamboli HOT pictures: Actress faults sexy curves in shimmery saree

    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 7:01 PM IST

    Nikki Tamboli took to Instagram to post a series of stunning photos while clad in a shimmery silver saree. 

    article_image1

    Nikki Tamboli knows how to up the temperature! Nikki, widely known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 14, frequently creates news for her dress choices.

    article_image2

    Nikki's style is always on point, thanks to her stunning beauty, confident smile, and amazing fashion sense. 

    article_image3

    Continuing on that path, Nikki recently set the internet on fire by posting a photo of herself in a dazzling saree.

    article_image4

    Nikki Tamboli took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a series of stunning photos while clad in a shimmery silver saree. 

    article_image5

    The former Bigg Boss star took multiple postures for the photographer, accentuating her look with matching bracelets and red lipstick.

    article_image6

    Sharing the series of pictures, Nikki Tamboli captioned it, "Aisi uljhi nazar un se hatti nahi." The actress left her hair open.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra's film makes record of becoming the first-ever in-flight trailer launch RKK

    'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra's film makes record of becoming the first-ever in-flight trailer launch

    WATCH: Rihanna arrives at Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    WATCH: Rihanna arrives at Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

    Is Mohanlal's Drishyam to have Hollywood remake? Deets inside rkn

    Is Mohanlal's Drishyam to have Hollywood remake? Deets inside

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities: What does the 3-day event include? RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities: What does the 3-day event include?

    Bazooka: Gautham Menon's character poster from Mammootty starrer out; Check rkn

    Bazooka: Gautham Menon's character poster from Mammootty starrer out; Check

    Recent Stories

    Haunting 'knocking' sounds from 2023's doomed Titan submersible heard in new chilling audio (LISTEN) snt

    Haunting 'knocking' sounds from 2023's doomed Titan submersible heard in new chilling audio (LISTEN)

    ZSI names marine slug Melanochlamys Droupadi after President in coastal discovery AJR

    ZSI names marine slug Melanochlamys Droupadi after President in coastal discovery

    football 'SHOCKED' Paul Pogba breaks his silence on 4-year doping ban; vows to clear name after 'incorrect' verdict snt

    'SHOCKED' Paul Pogba breaks his silence on 4-year doping ban; vows to clear name after 'incorrect' verdict

    'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra's film makes record of becoming the first-ever in-flight trailer launch RKK

    'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra's film makes record of becoming the first-ever in-flight trailer launch

    Do you know Mars has more leap years than regular years? RKK

    Do you know Mars has more leap years than regular years?

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon