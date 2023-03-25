Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neha Bhasin HOT Photos: Singer poses in stunning 'luscious' bikini - SEE PICTURES

    First Published Mar 25, 2023, 2:52 PM IST

    Best known for her hit songs like 'Jag Goomeya' and 'Dhunki,' here's a glance at some of the most desirable and titillating bikini looks of Bollywood playback singer Neha Bhasin.

    Image: Neha Bhasin / Instagram

    Neha Bhasin known for her magical voice behind iconic songs like Dhunki and Heeriye makes fans swoon with her hotness in these Bikini clad pictures which are simply irresistible.

    Image: Neha Bhasin / Instagram

    Neha Bhasin looks pretty and desirable as she flashes her pearly white smile in a BOLD blue printed bikini with pink-colored glasses on her eyes. She flaunts her cleavage and toned legs in the picture.

    Image: Neha Bhasin / Instagram

    Neha Bhasin looks like a sexy damsel in this BOLD black Bikini and blown hairs. The 'Heeriye' singer is flaunting her toned body with a scintillating pose in the picture.

    Image: Neha Bhasin / Instagram

    Neha Bhasin knows how to get her A-game related to fashion and tone on social media. The songstress looks drop-dead gorgeous and sultry in this silver risque ensemble outfit that flaunts her cleavage and toned body to fans.

    Image: Neha Bhasin / Instagram

    Neha Bhasin looks like a sight to behold in the dark blue colored floral-themed Bikini with pink glasses on her eyes to enhance her beach bombshell look. The bikini flaunts her cleavage and pierced belly button as well.

    Image: Neha Bhasin / Instagram

    Neha Bhasin is painting social media in her seductive shades as she dons a plunging neckline black Bra with a satin material red skirt in the picture. She upped the hotness with her searing looks.

    Image: Neha Bhasin / Instagram

    Neha Bhasin looks like a sensual seductress in the dark brown colored Bikini. The singer gives a delectable view of her well-toned body and pierced belly button to her dedicated fans in this picture.

    Image: Neha Bhasin / Instagram

    Neha Bhasin is enjoying a cocktail as she is looking elsewhere in this picture and has raised the style game and burns the Instagram in her HOT red bikini look which is unmissable.

    Image: Neha Bhasin / Instagram

    Neha Bhasin looks like a total beach bum as she flaunts her toned body in the BOLD black bikini. The 'Akh Kaashni' fame renowned singer is flaunting her toned abs, cleavage, and body in the picture.

