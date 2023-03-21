'Mean girl vibes': Reddit fans blast Deepika Padukone for being 'bitchy' to Katrina Kaif; see VIRAL comments

A recent new Reddit video has shaken the internet. While today everyone loves the global icon and Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone, this viral and old video proves that at one point, even Deepika Padukone channeled her mean girl vibes at her arch-enemy and noted actor Katrina Kaif. Read on to know more.

We all know that Deepika Padukone has been ruling on hearts of fans and audiences with nuanced performances in films like Piku, Chhapaak, Padmaavat, Pathaan, Cocktail, Race 2, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and so on. Deepika Padukone is a big name in Bollywood today. She is representing the Indian cinema and Hindi films industry globally on the world map.

We also know that Katrina Kaif has given the finest performances in films like New York, Dhoom 3, Namastey London, De Dana Dan, Sooryavanshi, Welcome, Yuvraaj, Partner, Bhaarat, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Raajneeti, Jagga Jasoos, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, and so on.

This unseen and tea-invoking incident caught the attention of Reddit fans. It resulted in netizens and social media users slamming Deepika Padukone for being 'bitchy' towards Katrina Kaif. Back in the day, when the global star Ranbir Kapoor allegedly broke up with Deepika Padukone and was reportedly seen dating Katrina Kaif. During the 'Break Ke Baad' film promotion event, Deepika Padukone declared, she wanted to see Katrina Kaif's passport. She was promoting her film with Imran Khan. Katrina Kaif, as seen in the video clip, said she is ready to show her passport and has no secret in it. Katrina Kaif became the bigger person and gave a scathing reply to Deepika, which halted Deepika's plan to bully Katrina and take sly digs, backfiring badly on herself. Farah Khan backed Katrina and said that even Katrina's passport photo looks so beautiful.

The old video clip has gone viral on the social media platform Reddit with many fans slamming Deepika Padukone for being petty and mean towards Katrina Kaif back in the days, which is somewhat true even today as neither Katrina nor Deepika can look at each other eye to eye because of their alleged ex being Ranbir Kapoor.

Here are the VIRAL comments left by fans who slammed Deepika for taking sly digs at Katrina.

"Lol. Yes, pehle dig lo with sly intentions and then when it looks bad on you, then backtrack and pretend as if you don't know what the big deal is / why other people are reacting. Imran smartly, with that brief comment, sided with Katrina. Katrina did good job by taking the high road. It's one of the few instances that Deepika lost control, became defensive, and looked really bad. Usually, Deepika is the one taking the high road," said a fan slamming Deepika. "Lol!!! DP was, is bitchy. It is just that, she has reached at top and secured a place to pretend as poised and angel. When Ranbir got off, then she became bitchy. With Katrina, ofc for obvious reasons. To PC till now, as she is still not in place of getting career in Hollywood and surely not recognized as a fine actor like her in India. With Alia, to get more acclaims as an Actor, marriage with RK, and proximity to kjo. Nobody gets bitchy to her for buttering SLB grasping trio project, which is her achievement ever and SRK from launching to making her relevant even today," another fan bashed Deepika. "I know that I will hurt her fans. Deepika, when she was young, gives me mean-girl vibes. She reminds me of the pretty, popular girls from school that would give you the side eye if you tried talking to her. It does not help that her father was a famous sports player, so she got brought up and raised entitled. She did not know how to react when Kat became the more loved one that time," a fan roasted Deepika. "Deepika is a proper mean girl. I do not know why she gets a free pass. Reason, she is all ums and aahs so much in interviews now is probably her PR drilling into her kind that she really needs to think before sending talks," a fan brutally trolled Deepika.

