    Urfi Javed SEXY Photos: Style icon stuns in bra made of Kiwis; fans react to her 'fruity' look

    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

    Urfi Javed is back at it again. The style icon who wowed all fans with the quirky and searing hot DIRTY Magazine cover shoot pictures last month wore a risque bra made from Kiwi fruits.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion trends. Urfi has uploaded a new video on her official Instagram handle where she surprised her fans by donning a quirky DIY bra created with Kiwi fruits. (WATCH VIDEO)

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed HOT Video: Actress shocks fans in a cream bra set with rounded pipe clothed ring

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed, who has become every Indian fashion designer's favorite fashion icon after her DIRTY Magazine cover shoot, looked stunning and gave a dose of fruity sexiness in her Kiwi bra outfit.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed walks the talk with her risque and daring bra made of Kiwi fruits and flaunts her well-toned figure. She is eating Kiwi in the picture, proving her love for the tangy citric fruit. She has opted for a no-makeup look with only subtle eye makeup and elongated eyelashes to enhance her DIY ensemble outfit.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Oozing a dose of alluring looks in a stylish and risque Kiwi-created bra ensemble outfit, Urfi looked sleek and mesmerizing.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Oozing a dose of alluring looks in a stylish and risque bright green colored DIY Kiwi fruits infused Bra ensemble outfit, Urfi looked breathtaking. She kept her long jet-black hair in a braided ponytail and used a light peach-colored nude lip shade to enhance her looks. She has completed her look with black low-waisted pants that only amplify the glamor and add poise to her look.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi's spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. Urfi Javed's DIY and risque bra made from Kiwis is a creative concept that mixes bold and style.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi's new and daring ensemble Kiwi-infused bra outfit is a visual treat for her dedicated and ardent fans on social media. She is serving a dose of desirable looks that have soared the temperature on the gram in this outfit.

    Fans have reacted to Urfi's new Kiwi bra outfit in comments on her viral Instagram video. "Tab hi fruits itne mahnge ho gaye hai," a fan said. "To all the people who keep commenting hate in the comments kuch krke dikhaoo fr bolna," a fan defended Uorfi. "What a coincidence. I am a pure vegetarian too. This post made me hungry," a fan shared. "Are behen ye b nhi pehnegi to acha lgega q ki sb to dikh hi rha h," a fan slammed Uorfi's fashion sense.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Pics: Actress stuns fans in her bold brown balloons-inspired leather outfit - SEE PICS

