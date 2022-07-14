Neetu Chandra was once offered Rs 25 lakh per month 'to become his salaried wife' by a businessman

Neetu Chandra remembered an instance in which a businessman had given her 25 lakh in exchange for agreeing to be his paid wife. She shared her struggling tale, a “failure story of a successful actor."



Bollywood actress Neetu Chandra revealed that once, a businessman asked her to "become his paid wife" and promised to pay her 25 lakh per month in exchange. Despite working with "13 National Award Winners," Neetu said in a recent interview that she is unemployed. She also remembered one audition where she was turned down by a well-known casting director inside an hour.



Neetu made her big-screen Bollywood debut with "Oye Lucky Lucky Oye" and most recently appeared opposite Rahul Bose and Shehfali Bose in "Kuch Luv Jaisaa." She also did a Hollywood film called, ‘Never Back Down: Revolt’.

Neetu recently discussed her struggles in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, calling it the "failure narrative of a successful performer." She stated in the interview, "Today I have no job, despite having worked with 13 National Award winners and in such significant films. A powerful businessman told me he would pay me Rs. 25 lakh per month to become his wage-earning wife. I'm not employed or have any money. I'm starting to worry. After all the labour, I feel undesired here."

Neetu continued by discussing her encounter with a casting director who turned her down after an hour-long audition, leading her to wonder about the casting director's motivations.



The actress said, “A casting director, who is quite famous but I don’t want to take their name, told me within an hour of the audition, ‘I am really sorry Neetu, this is not working out.’ You literally audition me to reject me so that you can kill my confidence." Also Read: Not Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wants to stuck on an island with these stars

