Not Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wants to stuck on an island with these stars

Ranbir Kapoor has been gearing up for the theatrical of his upcoming film ‘Shamshera’ that will hit the cinema halls on July 29. Ever since the trailer launch of the film, Ranbir has been vigorously promoting the film across the country. Soon after ‘Shamshera’, Ranbir will also see the release of his much-awaited film ‘Brahmastra’, which is slated for a release in September.

Recently, a video of Ranbir Kapoor went viral wherein he was seen interacting with the audience while answering some interesting questions that his fans wanted to know about him. In an interactive segment titled ‘Pup It Up with Ranbir Kapoor’, the actor answered a few questions. The video shows Ranbir sitting with some puppies and answering questions that he is being asked. The first question he was asked was which actors he would like to go out with for a road trip, for which Ranbir took the names of Anushka Sharma and Aditya Roy Kapur. He called both of them crazy and said that we will have a lot of fun together.

When he was asked the next question that apart from Ayaan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt, whom he wanted to be stuck on the island with, Ranbir Kapoor took the name of director SS Rajamouli. He further said that the ‘RRR’ director should consider making a film with him alone. Apart from this, he took the names of Lionel Messi and Arijit Singh.

Furthermore, Ranbir Kapoor was also asked which role from a recent famous film would he want to play onscreen if given a chance. To this, Ranbir said that he would like to play Allu Arjun’s character ‘Pushpa’ or ‘Pusparaj’, from the movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

While the actor was busy playing with the peppers, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he loves to read Ramayana and Devdutt Patnaik's Jaya and Alchemist. He also revealed that he loves to spend time mostly with his "wife", Alia Bhatt.

Recently, Alia Bhatt announced that she and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first baby together. Alia shared this news with her fans and social media family by sharing a picture from her sonography session, also featuring Ranbir Kapoor.