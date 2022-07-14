Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Not Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wants to stuck on an island with these stars

    In a recent interview, ‘Shamshera’ actor Ranbir Kapoor expressed his desire to work with filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

    Not Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wants to stuck on an island with these stars drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 8:56 AM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor has been gearing up for the theatrical of his upcoming film ‘Shamshera’ that will hit the cinema halls on July 29. Ever since the trailer launch of the film, Ranbir has been vigorously promoting the film across the country. Soon after ‘Shamshera’, Ranbir will also see the release of his much-awaited film ‘Brahmastra’, which is slated for a release in September.

    Recently, a video of Ranbir Kapoor went viral wherein he was seen interacting with the audience while answering some interesting questions that his fans wanted to know about him. In an interactive segment titled ‘Pup It Up with Ranbir Kapoor’, the actor answered a few questions. The video shows Ranbir sitting with some puppies and answering questions that he is being asked. The first question he was asked was which actors he would like to go out with for a road trip, for which Ranbir took the names of Anushka Sharma and Aditya Roy Kapur. He called both of them crazy and said that we will have a lot of fun together.

    Watch the film here:

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Chris Hemsworth-starrer Thor sees further decline

    When he was asked the next question that apart from Ayaan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt, whom he wanted to be stuck on the island with, Ranbir Kapoor took the name of director SS Rajamouli. He further said that the ‘RRR’ director should consider making a film with him alone. Apart from this, he took the names of Lionel Messi and Arijit Singh.

    Furthermore, Ranbir Kapoor was also asked which role from a recent famous film would he want to play onscreen if given a chance. To this, Ranbir said that he would like to play Allu Arjun’s character ‘Pushpa’ or ‘Pusparaj’, from the movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

    ALSO READ: 'Ek Villain Returns' star Tara Sutaria oozes hotness in sexy bikini blouse and denim shorts

    While the actor was busy playing with the peppers, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he loves to read Ramayana and Devdutt Patnaik's Jaya and Alchemist. He also revealed that he loves to spend time mostly with his "wife", Alia Bhatt.

    Recently, Alia Bhatt announced that she and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first baby together. Alia shared this news with her fans and social media family by sharing a picture from her sonography session, also featuring Ranbir Kapoor.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 8:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Thalapathy Vijay playing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan? Know his remuneration RBA

    Is Thalapathy Vijay playing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan?

    Exclusive 777 Charlie: Director Kiranraj K says 'Adopt, don't shop'; talks about high demands on Labrador RBA

    (Exclusive) 777 Charlie: Director Kiranraj K says 'Adopt, don't shop'; talks about high demands on Labrador

    Pictures Sara Ali Khan looks HOT on the cover of a leading magazine! RBA

    Pictures: Sara Ali Khan looks HOT on the cover of a leading magazine!

    Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty charged in drugs case, accused of purchasing and financing drugs RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty charged in drugs case, accused of purchasing and financing drugs

    Emmy Awards 2022: Squid Game to Euphoria to Succession; know complete list of nominations RBA

    Emmy Awards 2022: Squid Game to Euphoria to Succession; know complete list of nominations

    Recent Stories

    Sri Lanka crisis protests intensify Gotabaya Rajapaksa to depart for Singapore shortly UN monitoring situation closely gcw

    Sri Lanka crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa to depart for Singapore shortly, UN 'monitoring situation closely'

    Kajal Aggarwal Samantha Ruth Prabhu Allu Arjun google top 10 India most searched South actors drb

    Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Allu Arjun, here’s top 10 most searched South actors

    Daily Horoscope What your sun signs predict for July 14 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: What your sun signs predict for July 14, 2022

    Wednesday Box Office Collection Thor Love and Thunder Rocketry The Nambi Effect Khuda Haafiz 2 Jug Jugg Jeeyo drb

    Box Office Report: Chris Hemsworth-starrer Thor sees further decline

    Enjoying Monsoon? Here are 4 common diseases to prevent during rainy season RBA

    Enjoying Monsoon? Here are 4 common diseases to prevent during rainy season

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon