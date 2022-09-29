Naane Varuven Vs Ponniyin Selvan? Here's what Dhanush's film producer has to say

Dhanush's Naane Varuven producer Kalaipuli S Thanu said that the movie is not directly competing with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Naane Varuven marks Dhanush's reunion with his brother and acclaimed director Selvaraghavan

Today marks the official release of Naane Varuven, the eagerly awaited Dhanush film. The project, which is expected to be a psychological thriller, sees the National Award-winning Actor and his renowned director elder brother Selvaraghavan reunited.

The official trailer clearly shows that the outstanding director's next film, Naane Varuven, will be yet another distinctive cinematic experience. However, the public, in particular Dhanush fans, are not pleased with the movie's box office competition with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.



Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu recently told Behindwoods TV in an interview that Ponniyin Selvan, one of the largest films ever made in the Tamil cinema business, is not in direct competition with Naane Varuven. The company planned to release the Dhanush-starring film on September 29, one day before Ponniyin Selvan I, since they didn't want to miss the Navaratri season, said the seasoned producer.



Meanwhile, the Naane Varuven producers have disappointed Tamil moviegoers by not doing enough to promote the movie. On the other side, Ponniyin Selvan is attracting national notice because of its extensive promotions. According to the most recent rumours, Yuvan Shankar Raja's eerie first song and the film's intriguing trailer produced a mystery atmosphere that director Selvaraghavan and his crew chose not to promote actively. In order to ensure a safe launch, he also said that Naane Varuven is not shielding in tandem with such a large release.



Coming to Naane Varuven, Dhanush plays a double role in the film, as Kathir and Prabhu. Even though the teaser didn’t reveal anything about the film’s plot, it hints that one of the characters played by the leading man has negative shades. Also Read: Allu Arjun's fans get ready for Pushpa 2's first look; here's when the movie will be out

