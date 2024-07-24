Entertainment

Anushka-Virat to Vicky-Katrina, where did celebs go for honeymoon?

Image credits: X

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas went to Oman

Image credits: Social Media

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan visited Darjeeling

Image credits: Facebook

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh went to Sri Lanka

Image credits: Instagram

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif made their honeymoon in Maldives

Image credits: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan

For their honeymoon, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan went to Gataad.

Image credits: instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput went to London

Image credits: instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal went to Philippines

Image credits: instagram

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma went to Finland for their honeymoon

Image credits: X
