    Allu Arjun's fans get ready for Pushpa 2's first look; here's when the movie will be out

    Pushpa: The Rise was a huge success and received a great response from critics and global audiences. Director Sukumar is tightlipped about the storyline of Pushpa 2 and its cast.

    Allu Arjun's fans get ready for Pushpa 2's first look; here's when the movie will be out
    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

    Fans of Allu Arjun are anticipating Pushpa's second instalment with great anticipation. The movie Pushpa: The Rule, promises to include an intense confrontation between Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, and Fahadh Faasil. There is good news for supporters, though. According to sources, Pushpa 2 will begin filming in October.

    "Allu Arjun's new appearance will be revealed shortly. He will begin Pushpa 2 filming in the middle of October. For Pushpa 2, the actress has been preparing, a source informed Indian Express.com.

    Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor birthday: Here's how Alia Bhatt will celebrate her hubby's first b'day post marriage

    Pushpa, released in December 2021, was a huge success both in Hindi circuits and Telugu-speaking areas. The movie's box office earnings reached Rs 100 crore with its Hindi counterpart. Additionally, it is rumoured that the film's $400 billion production budget.

    Regarding Pushpa 2's plot and actors, director Sukumar keeps quiet. The film crew members think that Sukumar has finished writing the narrative and plot. According to recent reports, Manoj Bajpayee is expected to appear in Pushpa 2. He could play the part of a police officer. He refuted the allegations, though, in an interview with News18 Showsha.

    The movie is anticipated to hit theatres the following year. According to rumours, major OTT powerhouses like Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime are eager to purchase the digital rights to Pushpa: The Rule.

    Also Read: Deepika Padukone rushed to private hospital on Monday night: reports

    Meanwhile, Allu Arjun purchased a new home in Hyderabad's Gandipet neighbourhood. There, he built a studio that bears the name Allu Studios. This studio is dedicated to Allu Ramalingaiah, Allu Arjun's grandfather and Allu Aravind's father. The studio, situated on ten acres of land, will be officially opened on October 1 in honour of Allu Ramalingaiah's birth anniversary.

