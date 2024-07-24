Google Pixel 9 series to launch on August 13! A look at its leaked design and expected prices

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are set to launch on August 13. Ahead of that, the design, colourway and pricing of the phone have leaked. We have seen a number of rumours that revealed the chipset, design, display, camera details of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro smartphones. The latest one reveals design and colourway details about the smartphones.

Google is launching its flagship Pixel 9 series on August 13. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are all part of the lineup; the latter will be introduced to the Indian market for the first time. When Google originally released the Google Pixel Fold, India was left out. Additionally, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 9 Pro will have certain AI features. These features include the following: RCS with iPhones; Call Screen; Image Generation; Live Translate; Help Me Write; Image Extender; and Pixel Screenshots, which will function similarly to Microsoft AI Recall. But aside from the verified facts, there have been several speculations regarding the Pixel 9.

There have been a lot of theories floating around regarding the flagship phones prior to their formal presentation next month. Numerous reports have surfaced revealing the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro smartphones' processor, design, display, and camera specifications. The most recent one provides information on the devices' designs and colourways.

Not many new details are shown in the most recent renderings. They substantiate prior reports that the Pixel 9 will be equipped with one fewer camera than the Pro and XL models. The revised camera island on the rear of the new smartphones has sharper edges and is somewhat more noticeable.

The pricing of the new Pixel smartphones in France were revealed earlier this month. Dealabs reports that the Pixel 9 will come in four colour variations: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Cosmo (presumably pink), and Mojito (possibly green). The 128GB model of the Pixel 9 will cost €899 (about Rs. 82,000), while the 256GB version will cost €999 (roughly Rs. 91,000).

Starting at €1,099 (about Rs 100,000) for 128GB, €1,199 (roughly Rs 110,000) for 256GB, and €1,329 (roughly Rs 121,000) for 512GB, the Pixel 9 Pro will be priced. According to reports, the top-tier model will only be offered in Hazel and Obsidian; porcelain and pink may also be available for the other variants.

On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will cost €1,199 (about Rs. 110,000) for 128GB, €1,299 (roughly Rs. 118,000) for 256GB, €1,429 (roughly Rs. 130,000) for 512GB, and €1,689 (roughly Rs. 153,000) for the 1TB variant. According to reports, the 1TB model will only come in Obsidian; however, the 128GB and 512GB versions could also come in Hazel and Porcelain. It's also possible that the 256GB model comes in pink.

Lastly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, succeeding last year’s Pixel Fold, will cost €1,899 (Rs 173,000 approximately) for the 256GB version and €2,029 (Rs 184,000 approximately) for the 512GB version, and will apparently be available in Obsidian and Porcelain only.

