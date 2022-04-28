Mythili wedding pictures and Videos: Malayalam actress gets married at Guruvayur Temple in Kochi

Mythili got married to Sambath, an architect at Guruvayur temple this morning. Celebrity makeup artist Unni shared Mythili's wedding photos and videos.

Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, a 2009 Malayalam film starring Mammooty, was Mythili's first film.

Brighty Balachandran, Mythili's father, was born in Konni, Pathanamthitta, Kerala, India. Balachandran, an accountant, is her father, and her mother, Beena, is her mother. She has a brother named Bibin.

She attended St. Mary's High School, Eliyarackal, Konni, till seventh grade, then Amrita VHSS, Konni, and Government HSS, Konni, for her secondary education.

She completed flight attendant training and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree. She is also a classically trained dancer.