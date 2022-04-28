Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mythili wedding pictures and Videos: Malayalam actress gets married at Guruvayur Temple in Kochi

    First Published Apr 28, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

    Mythili got married to Sambath, an architect at Guruvayur temple this morning. Celebrity makeup artist Unni shared Mythili's wedding photos and videos.

    Actress Mythili got married today to Sambath an architect. The marriage took place in Guruvayur this morning. The groom is an architect. It has been reported that a wedding was at the temple in front of her close family and friends. (Video)

    Mythili gained the attention of the audience through her different roles. According to reports, her real name is Brighty Balachandran. (Weddding Video)

    Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, a 2009 Malayalam film starring Mammooty, was Mythili's first film. 

    Brighty Balachandran, Mythili's father, was born in Konni, Pathanamthitta, Kerala, India. Balachandran, an accountant, is her father, and her mother, Beena, is her mother. She has a brother named Bibin.

    She attended St. Mary's High School, Eliyarackal, Konni, till seventh grade, then Amrita VHSS, Konni, and Government HSS, Konni, for her secondary education.

    She completed flight attendant training and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree. She is also a classically trained dancer. Also Read: 10 times the hot and sexy Disha Patani looked like a Barbie Doll in pink

    Mythili was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 59th Filmfare Awards South for her role in Salt N' Pepper. With the Malayalam thriller Loham, she made her playback singing debut (The Yellow Metal). Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's school mark sheet will shock you; take a look

