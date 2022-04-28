Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's school mark sheet will shock you; take a look

    First Published Apr 28, 2022, 9:21 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu was not only a gifted actress but also a good student. We have her report card in front of us.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates her one-year birthday today; the actress turned 34. She will soon be seen in Vignesh Shivan's 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' along with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. 
     

    Today, we dug deep into Samantha's social media profile and discovered her old report card and mark sheets, which she had uploaded on her social media pages a long time ago. 
     

    On her social media website, the actress posted her report cards from grades X and XI and a temporary degree for her BCom diploma. Samantha stated that her grades startled her.
     

    Samantha's supporters were astounded by her good scores and positive comments from her professors on a half-yearly mark sheet from CSI St Stephen's Matriculation School in Chennai. Samantha posted a report card on Instagram, describing herself as a "brilliant student" and "a valuable contribution to the school." 
     

    Samantha is a social media influencer, philanthropist, and businesswoman. Samantha is another actress that maintains contact with her fans through social media and keeps them amused. Also Read: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu showed netizens 'middle finger', why? Read this

    Samantha never misses an opportunity to share images on Instagram, which range from fun moments with her fluffy dogs Hash and Saasha to trip diaries, motivating fitness videos, and breathtaking photoshoots. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Diabetic to eating Sushi; here are few lesser-known facts 

