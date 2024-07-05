Anant Ambani, Radhika DAZZLE at Sangeet ceremony; see NEW pictures

Entertainment
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant dazzled at their Sangeet ceremony, showcasing stunning outfits that captured everyone's attention and set stage for their highly anticipated wedding
Anant Ambani, youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, chose a regal navy blue and gold sherwani, with intricate embroidery and rich detailing
Complementing his outfit, Anant's confident and poised demeanor made him the perfect picture of a royal groom, impressing all attendees with his impeccable style
Radhika Merchant, the bride-to-be, looked resplendent in a glittering lehenga featuring a blend of gold and pastel hues, adorned with intricate embroidery and sequins
Her off-shoulder blouse added modern touch to traditional attire, while the flowing lehenga skirt embodied grace and elegance, perfectly matching the festive spirit of the Sangeet
Radhika's ensemble was completed with exquisite jewelry, including a statement necklace and earrings that enhanced her radiant look, making her the center of attention
The couple's outfits not only showcased their personal style but also reflected the opulence and grandeur associated with the Ambani family celebrations
Anant and Radhika's stunning appearance at the Sangeet ceremony has heightened the anticipation for their wedding, with fans eagerly awaiting more glimpses of their celebration