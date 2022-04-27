Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    10 times the hot and sexy Disha Patani looked like a Barbie Doll in pink

    First Published Apr 27, 2022, 9:03 PM IST

    Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ look was revealed on Wednesday for the first time. However, we can’t stop obsessing over these 10 images of Disha Patani in pink, which make her look like a prettier Barbie.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Warner Bros. teased the first glimpse of Margot Robbie in and as ‘Barbie’ in their upcoming new movie. While Robbie is looking stunning in her movie character, Bollywood fans don’t really need to look in any other direction as back home, there’s ‘Barbie’ to leave you impressed with her look. Disha Patani’s multiple looks in the colour pink make her come off a prettier ‘Barbie’, that too with a desi twist. Take a look at these 10 images from Disha’s Instagram handle that show how adorable she looks in pink as our very own ‘Barbie Doll’.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani is one of the most followed actresses in the Hindi film industry on social media, particularly on the photo-sharing application, Instagram. Her social media is filled with good looking photographs of the actresses that her fans love to adore.

    ALSO READ: Bold and beautiful: Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor share cleavage flaunting pics in black

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    The actress, who was last seen in ‘Radhe’ opposite actor Salman Khan, has multiple pictures wherein she is donning hues of pink, making her look nothing less than a real-life Barbie doll.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Whether it is a bikini, a dress or simply a t-shirt, Disha Patania’s wardrobe is quite filled with a variety of pink-coloured clothes. And in every pink outfit of hers, she oozes the cuteness of a Barbie Doll.

    ALSO READ: 7 Disha Patani pics that show she has best the bikini body in Bollywood

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    However, along with the cuteness factor, Disha Patana also has the innocence and sexiness of a Barbie, which may make her the perfect choice for the role if a movie on Barbie was being made in Hindi.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    In fact, why just Barbie? Disha Patani has quite a Disney princess vibe as well to her. Sometime back when she had shared an image of hers in a pink bikini top and shimmery pink haram pants, Disha reminded of a Disney princess, especially Alladin’s Jasmine.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    But is it only the colour pink that makes her look so much like Barbie? Well, no! The colour may necessarily not have anything to do with the Barbie vibe that Disha Patani carried off.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani has passed off the ‘Barbie’ vibe in almost all the colours that she chooses to wear. However, it is pink that suits her the most, since it is the colour that resonated the most with Barbie.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Disha Patani shared a couple of pictures of herself in black. In the photographs, she was seen flaunting her cleavage while striking a stunning pose for the camera.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    She also recently posted a video of herself performing some back exercises that help in keeping her back, straight and toned up. Disha Patani is undoubtedly one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    On the professional front, Disha Patani will soon be seen in Ek Villain Returns, co-starring actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kiccha Sudeep to Ajay Devgn It wasnt to hurt provoke or to start any debate drb

    Kiccha Sudeep to Ajay Devgn: It wasn’t to hurt, provoke or to start any debate

    Denim Day 2022: Ritu Chaudhary Seth shares a thought-provoking video for women on choice of clothes drb

    Denim Day 2022: Ritu Chaudhary Seth shares a thought-provoking video for women on 'choice of clothes'

    Dub kar ke release kyun karte ho Ajay Devgn takes on Kiccha Sudeep over Hindi drb

    'Dub kar ke release kyun karte ho?...' Ajay Devgn takes on Kiccha Sudeep over Hindi

    Uunchai Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher perform Sooraj Barjatya's signature jump step; watch - gps

    Uunchai: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher perform Sooraj Barjatya’s signature jump step; watch

    Holywood Waiting for James Cameron Avatar 2 trailer Here is when and where it will be released drb

    Waiting for James Cameron's Avatar 2 trailer? Here’s when and where it will be released

    Recent Stories

    Apple launches self service repair program for iPhone All about it gcw

    Apple launches self service repair program for iPhone; All about it

    Man sets his e-bike ablaze after service centre fails to extend timely support - gps

    Watch: Man sets his e-bike ablaze after service centre fails to extend timely support

    Watch Artist's incredible caricature creation of celebs using food will blow your mind-tgy

    Watch: Artist's incredible caricature creation of celebs using food will blow your mind

    For glowing skin to lustrous hair 5 unknown benefits of Ghee you may not have known gcw

    For glowing skin to lustrous hair: 5 unknown benefits of Ghee

    Indores traffic cop dances with the public on Amitabh Bachchan's song 'Janu Meri Jaan';watch-tgy

    Indore’s traffic cop dances with the public on Amitabh Bachchan’s song ‘Janu Meri Jaan’; watch

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon