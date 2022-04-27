10 times the hot and sexy Disha Patani looked like a Barbie Doll in pink

Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ look was revealed on Wednesday for the first time. However, we can’t stop obsessing over these 10 images of Disha Patani in pink, which make her look like a prettier Barbie.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Warner Bros. teased the first glimpse of Margot Robbie in and as ‘Barbie’ in their upcoming new movie. While Robbie is looking stunning in her movie character, Bollywood fans don’t really need to look in any other direction as back home, there’s ‘Barbie’ to leave you impressed with her look. Disha Patani’s multiple looks in the colour pink make her come off a prettier ‘Barbie’, that too with a desi twist. Take a look at these 10 images from Disha’s Instagram handle that show how adorable she looks in pink as our very own ‘Barbie Doll’.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani is one of the most followed actresses in the Hindi film industry on social media, particularly on the photo-sharing application, Instagram. Her social media is filled with good looking photographs of the actresses that her fans love to adore. ALSO READ: Bold and beautiful: Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor share cleavage flaunting pics in black

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

The actress, who was last seen in ‘Radhe’ opposite actor Salman Khan, has multiple pictures wherein she is donning hues of pink, making her look nothing less than a real-life Barbie doll.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Whether it is a bikini, a dress or simply a t-shirt, Disha Patania’s wardrobe is quite filled with a variety of pink-coloured clothes. And in every pink outfit of hers, she oozes the cuteness of a Barbie Doll. ALSO READ: 7 Disha Patani pics that show she has best the bikini body in Bollywood

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

However, along with the cuteness factor, Disha Patana also has the innocence and sexiness of a Barbie, which may make her the perfect choice for the role if a movie on Barbie was being made in Hindi.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

In fact, why just Barbie? Disha Patani has quite a Disney princess vibe as well to her. Sometime back when she had shared an image of hers in a pink bikini top and shimmery pink haram pants, Disha reminded of a Disney princess, especially Alladin’s Jasmine.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

But is it only the colour pink that makes her look so much like Barbie? Well, no! The colour may necessarily not have anything to do with the Barbie vibe that Disha Patani carried off.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani has passed off the ‘Barbie’ vibe in almost all the colours that she chooses to wear. However, it is pink that suits her the most, since it is the colour that resonated the most with Barbie.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Disha Patani shared a couple of pictures of herself in black. In the photographs, she was seen flaunting her cleavage while striking a stunning pose for the camera.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

She also recently posted a video of herself performing some back exercises that help in keeping her back, straight and toned up. Disha Patani is undoubtedly one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram