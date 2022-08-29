Liger box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda’s film registers poor performance over weekend

Before the release, Vijay Deverakonda had claimed that his pan-India movie, 'Liger', would cross Rs 200 crore. But, his claims are appearing to fall flat since the film, co-starring actors Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday is registering a dip in collections on a daily basis.

Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

Pur Jagannadh’s directorial film ‘Liger’ marked the Hindi debut of South actor Vijay Deverakonda. It is also the first pan-India release of the actor that has been released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. One of the highly anticipated films of this year, it was expected that Liger would have fire cracking performance at the box office. However, looking at its collection in the last four days of its release, particularly the first weekend, Liger has failed the audience's expectations. Take a look at the film’s collection which also features actors Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday.

'Liger' has been released on 2,500 screens across the country in five languages. Vijay Deverakonda-starrer had a bumper opening day collection but it started falling flat from the second day. While it collected Rs 16 crores on the first day, the second-day collections stood at Rs 7.70 crores. ALSO READ: Liger box office collection: Is Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's movie the biggest disappointment of 2022?

The first weekend is considered to be very special for every film. But 'Liger' failed to attract the audience on either Saturday or Sunday. It reportedly collected Rs 6.95 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.50 crore to Rs 6 crore o Sunday. Till now the total collection of this film has reached only Rs 36.10 crores. ALSO READ: Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda-starrer falls flat on day 2 of its release

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda as a boxer while Ramya Krishnan plays his mother and Ananya Panday is shown as his love interest. The film also features legendary boxer, Mike Tyson, in a pivotal role.

