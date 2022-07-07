MS Dhoni dating life: Deepika Padukone to Raai Laxmi- 5 women ex-Indian captain was linked with

Mahendra Singh Dhoni routinely makes news for his exploits and leadership. Here is a look at the ex-Indian Skipper's love life.



Anyone who has seen late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story knows about his first love, Priyanka Jha.

He was devastated when the lady died in a vehicle accident. It is reported that Priyanka Jha was MSD's first love. In the film, Disha Patani portrayed Priyanka alongside Sushant.

As unbelievable as it may sound, Preeti Simoes, the producer of Comedy Night With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show and a content director and inventive head, has also been connected to MS Dhoni. MSD and Preeti are still close friends. They had known one other for almost 15 years.

Actress Raai Laxmi and MS Dhoni allegedly dated each other between 2008 and 2009. According to reports, they were seen having fun together at the IPL after-parties. However, the two's relationship did not succeed. Later, Raai revealed her relationship, referring to it as a stain or scar.



Everybody is aware of this rumour. Deepika Padukone, a star of the Bollywood industry, was also connected to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. According to rumours, MSD fell deeply in love with Deepika in 2007. Their alliance has attracted a lot of media interest.

Previously, the former Indian captain and Asin, the Ghajini actress, were linked. After starring in a commercial together, Asin and MS became friends. According to a story in Hindustan Times, it was once said that Asin and Dhoni reportedly date.