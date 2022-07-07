Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video and pictures: Esha Gupta flaunts sun-kissed sexy body in black bikini

    First Published Jul 7, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Actor Esha Gupta has a special message for her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar; shares a post. The video of her in a black bikini will leave you stunned!

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Actor Esha Gupta has been grabbing eyeballs for the stunning pictures that she shares on social media, particularly those in hot bikinis. Esha is one of the hottest-looking actresses in the Indian film industry who not only have great looks and fantastic acting skills but also has a perfect curvy body that makes many women envious of her. The ‘Aashram 3’ actor, on Tuesday, shared an adorable Instagram post for her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar. Check out her post along with some hot pictures and videos of the actor in bikinis.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Esha Gupta shared a video post in a black bikini. While she looks sizzling hot in the bikini, the actor had a rather adorable caption for her boyfriend where she tagged Manuel Campos Guallar and said, “thanks for tolerating me 😘.” The post has garnered nearly 3.5 lakh likes and comments from fans, followers and celebrities including choreographer Terrance Lewis.

    ALSO READ: Hot pictures: Kendall Jenner shows off curves in sexy bikini

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Esha Gupta is dating Manuel Campos Guallar, a Spanish businessman who was born on February 11 in Spain. Esha’s boyfriend holds a bachelor’s degree in Law and Finance and a master’s degree in Business Administration.

    To watch Esha’s video in a bikini, click here.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Esha Gupta is presently vacationing in Miami with her boyfriend. She has been sharing some super hot pictures and videos of herself, donning skimpy bikinis that flaunt her cleavage.

    ALSO READ: Sexy video alert: Disha Patani’s racy moves will drive you crazy!

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    The actor recently shared another video of herself from the same beachy vacation. In the video, Esha Gupta is seen wearing a rustic orange bikini as she flaunts her sexy body.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Esha Gupta has never shied from sharing her videos and pictures in swimwear, including bikinis, and why not? After all, the actor works out really hard to maintain her fitness and is an inspiration to many.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shruti Haasan denies rumours of her hospitalisation says I am fine drb

    Shruti Haasan denies rumours of her hospitalisation; says, ‘I am fine’

    WATCH Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic shares pool time moods in bikini-ayh

    WATCH: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shares pool time moods in bikini

    Twitter removes filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's controversial 'Kaali' poster tweet snt

    Twitter removes filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's controversial 'Kaali' poster tweet

    Koffee With Karan 7 Alia Bhatt talks about being a Kapoor Khandaan bahu drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt talks about being a ‘Kapoor Khandaan’ bahu

    Kaali poster row: Aga Khan Museum regrets causing offence to Hindus; removes documentary presentation snt

    Kaali poster row: Aga Khan Museum regrets causing offence to Hindus; removes documentary presentation

    Recent Stories

    World Chocolate Day 2022 7 easy delicious chocolate recipes you should try gcw

    World Chocolate Day: 7 easy, delicious chocolate recipes you should try

    Happy Eid al Adha 2022 Shayari On Bakrid share these shayaris with friends family through whatsapp facebook sms drb

    Happy Eid al-Adha 2022 Shayari: On Bakrid, share these shayaris with friends, family

    Happy World Chocolate Day 2022 Quotes, Messages, Wishes, Whatsapp and Facebook Status drb

    Happy World Chocolate Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Wishes, Whatsapp and Facebook Status

    Daily Horoscope What your sun signs predict for July 7 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: What your sun signs predict for July 7, 2022

    Happy Birthday MS Dhoni turns 41: Here's looking at 5 unforgettable MSD moments-krn

    MS Dhoni turns 41: Here's looking at 5 unforgettable MSD moments

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon