Video and pictures: Esha Gupta flaunts sun-kissed sexy body in black bikini

Actor Esha Gupta has a special message for her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar; shares a post. The video of her in a black bikini will leave you stunned!

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

Actor Esha Gupta has been grabbing eyeballs for the stunning pictures that she shares on social media, particularly those in hot bikinis. Esha is one of the hottest-looking actresses in the Indian film industry who not only have great looks and fantastic acting skills but also has a perfect curvy body that makes many women envious of her. The ‘Aashram 3’ actor, on Tuesday, shared an adorable Instagram post for her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar. Check out her post along with some hot pictures and videos of the actor in bikinis.

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Esha Gupta shared a video post in a black bikini. While she looks sizzling hot in the bikini, the actor had a rather adorable caption for her boyfriend where she tagged Manuel Campos Guallar and said, “thanks for tolerating me 😘.” The post has garnered nearly 3.5 lakh likes and comments from fans, followers and celebrities including choreographer Terrance Lewis. ALSO READ: Hot pictures: Kendall Jenner shows off curves in sexy bikini

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

Esha Gupta is dating Manuel Campos Guallar, a Spanish businessman who was born on February 11 in Spain. Esha’s boyfriend holds a bachelor’s degree in Law and Finance and a master’s degree in Business Administration. To watch Esha’s video in a bikini, click here.

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

Esha Gupta is presently vacationing in Miami with her boyfriend. She has been sharing some super hot pictures and videos of herself, donning skimpy bikinis that flaunt her cleavage. ALSO READ: Sexy video alert: Disha Patani’s racy moves will drive you crazy!

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

The actor recently shared another video of herself from the same beachy vacation. In the video, Esha Gupta is seen wearing a rustic orange bikini as she flaunts her sexy body.

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram