    Shruti Haasan denies rumours of her hospitalisation; says, ‘I am fine’

    Taking to Instagram, Shruti Haasan rejected rumours about her hospitalization and said that she was “perfectly fine”.

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 6:43 PM IST

    Actor and Kamal Haasan’s daughter, Shurit Hasaan has rejected rumours about her hospitalisation. The actor took to social media on Wednesday to reject the rumours that went on doing rounds regarding her health.

    Days after Shruti Haasan spoke of having Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), speculations started doing rounds that the actor has been hospitalised. She then shared a video on social media rejecting these rumours and informing her fans that she is doing fine.

    In a video that Shruti Haasan shared on her Instagram story, she said, “Hi to everyone from gorgeous Hyderabad, where I am working non-stop and having the best time. Just wanted to clarify that I had put up a post a couple of days ago about my workout routine and having PCOS, which a lot of women have. Yes, it is challenging, but no, it doesn’t mean I am unwell or in critical condition of any kind. And I have realised that some media outlets have blown it way out of proportion without reading the actual post, which is supposed to be positive.”

    “I also got calls today asking if I’m admitted to the hospital, which I am clearly not. I’m doing perfectly fine. I have had PCOS for years and I have been doing just fine. So, thank you for your concern,” said Shruti Haasan in the short clip.

    Earlier, Shruti Haasan had shared a post where she spoke about her PCOS and endometriosis. She said that she was “facing some of the worst hormonal issues”. She further wrote that “women know it’s a tough fight with imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges - but instead of looking at it as a fight, I choose to accept is as natural movement that my body goes through to do its best and I say ‘thank you’ by eating right sleeping well and enjoying my work out”. Shruti Haasan’s post was appreciated by her friends, fans and followers.

    On the professional front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s series ‘Bestseller’. The series also starred actors Mithun Chakraborty, Arjan Bajwa and Guahar Khan.

    Shruti Haasan will next be seen in ‘Waltair Veerayya’ and an untitled project where she has been starred alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar’, starring Prabhas in the lead role.

