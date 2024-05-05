Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shreyas Talpade suspects his heart attack could be due to COVID-19 vaccine, questions the side-effects

    In a recent interview, actor Shreyas Talpade said that he couldn't "negate the theory" that people have been facing health issues after taking the vaccine.

    First Published May 5, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

    In a recent interview, actor Shreyas Talpade discussed his health and that his recent heart attack could have been a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine. Shreyas shared that he took care of his health, and despite that, he had a heart attack. Shreyas added that he couldn't "negate the theory" that people have been facing health issues after taking the vaccine.

    Shreyas said that he does not smoke, and is not a regular drinker; only drinks maybe once a month. He said that his cholesterol was somewhat elevated, which he was told is usual these days. He was taking medication for it, and it had subsided reasonably. He questioned that if there were no diabetes, blood pressure, or other variables, what could be the cause?

    Shreyas added, "I would not dismiss the theory. Only after the COVID-19 immunization did I start feeling fatigued and exhausted. There has to be some truth, and we cannot dismiss the hypothesis. Perhaps it is COVID-19 or the vaccine, however, there is a connected post suggesting...It's unfortunate since we have no idea what we've absorbed into our bodies. We went with the flow and trusted the businesses. "I'd never heard of such incidents before COVID-19."

    Shreyas had a heart attack in Mumbai on December 14, last year, after complaining about uneasiness while filming his next film Welcome To The Jungle. He was admitted to Mumbai's Bellevue Hospital and underwent an angioplasty.

