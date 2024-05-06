Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Met Gala 2024: From theme to dress code, all you need to know about the fashion event

    The Met Gala 2024 will be exceptional in a variety of ways and therefore, here is the theme, and dress code, who will be hosting and who will take part in this event.

    Met Gala 2024: From theme to dress code, all you need to know about the fashion event RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 6, 2024, 8:00 AM IST

    The Met Gala is a fashion event that individuals from Hollywood and Bollywood look forward to. For fashion enthusiasts, this event is nothing short of a celebration. Since 2005, it has been celebrated on the first Monday of May each year. In this case, the event will take place on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. 

    The Met Gala 2024 will be exceptional in a variety of ways and therefore, here is the theme, and dress code, who will be hosting and who will take part in this event.

    What's this year's theme?

    This year's topic is 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', which is also the title of the Costume Institute's Spring 2024 exhibition. Sleeping Beauty will feature celebrities recreating unusual clothing from four eras, providing viewers with a new perspective on fashion.

    What is the dress code for the Met Gala 2024?

    This time, attendees have been advised to dress for 'The Garden of Time,' which is titled after JG's 1962 short novel.

    Also read: Shreyas Talpade suspects his heart attack could be due to COVID-19 vaccine, questions the side-effects

    About Met Gala 2024

    The Met Gala, also known as the Met Ball, is an annual fundraising gala held in Manhattan to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Met Gala is widely recognized as the world's most renowned and spectacular fashion event and social gathering, dubbed "fashion's biggest night". 

    An invitation is highly sought after. The Met Gala, produced by the fashion magazine Vogue, invites personalities who are believed to be culturally relevant to contemporary culture from a variety of professional domains, including fashion, cinema, television, music, theater, business, sports, social media, and politics. The entry price for one ticket has increased to US$75,000 in 2024, up from $50,000 in 2023.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 8:00 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shreyas Talpade suspects his heart attack could be due to COVID-19 vaccine, questions the side-effects RKK

    Shreyas Talpade suspects his heart attack could be due to COVID-19 vaccine, questions the side-effects

    Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan finishes trailer dubbing of his upcoming sports drama; Read on ATG

    'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan finishes trailer dubbing of his upcoming sports drama; Read on

    Kerala High Court stays arrest of Manjummel Boys makers in fraud case rkn

    Kerala High Court stays arrest of Manjummel Boys makers in fraud case

    IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma is back to supporting husband Virat Kohli in the stands, see pictures RKK

    IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma is back to supporting husband Virat Kohli in the stands, see pictures

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Gabri evicted from Mohanlal's show; Know who will be evicted today rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Gabri evicted from Mohanlal's show; Know who will be evicted today

    Recent Stories

    Olympics 2024: India's men's and women's 4x400m relay teams book spots in Paris Games

    Olympics 2024: India's men's and women's 4x400m relay teams book spots in Paris Games

    Met Gala 2024: When, Where, How to watch the gala event in India

    Met Gala 2024: When, Where, How to watch the gala event in India

    cricket IPL 2024: Big blow to CSK as injured Matheesha Pathirana returns to Sri Lanka osf

    IPL 2024: Big blow to CSK as injured Matheesha Pathirana returns to Sri Lanka

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR dominates LSG with a crushing 98-run win away from home osf

    IPL 2024: KKR dominates LSG with a crushing 98-run win away from home

    cricket Happy Birthday Carlos Alcaraz: 8 quotes by the Spanish tennis star osf

    Happy Birthday Carlos Alcaraz: 8 quotes by the Spanish tennis star

    Recent Videos

    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon