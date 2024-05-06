Met Gala 2024: From theme to dress code, all you need to know about the fashion event

The Met Gala 2024 will be exceptional in a variety of ways and therefore, here is the theme, and dress code, who will be hosting and who will take part in this event.

The Met Gala is a fashion event that individuals from Hollywood and Bollywood look forward to. For fashion enthusiasts, this event is nothing short of a celebration. Since 2005, it has been celebrated on the first Monday of May each year. In this case, the event will take place on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

What's this year's theme?

This year's topic is 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', which is also the title of the Costume Institute's Spring 2024 exhibition. Sleeping Beauty will feature celebrities recreating unusual clothing from four eras, providing viewers with a new perspective on fashion.

What is the dress code for the Met Gala 2024?

This time, attendees have been advised to dress for 'The Garden of Time,' which is titled after JG's 1962 short novel.

About Met Gala 2024

The Met Gala, also known as the Met Ball, is an annual fundraising gala held in Manhattan to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Met Gala is widely recognized as the world's most renowned and spectacular fashion event and social gathering, dubbed "fashion's biggest night".

An invitation is highly sought after. The Met Gala, produced by the fashion magazine Vogue, invites personalities who are believed to be culturally relevant to contemporary culture from a variety of professional domains, including fashion, cinema, television, music, theater, business, sports, social media, and politics. The entry price for one ticket has increased to US$75,000 in 2024, up from $50,000 in 2023.

