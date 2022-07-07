Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Malaika Arora pulled off Instagram's fitness challenge like a pro; watch

    Malaika Arora, dressed in a yellow athleisure co-ord set, urged her followers to remix the reels and add their video in the description, writing, "Cannot not get on this trend!"
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 7, 2022, 8:28 AM IST

    Malaika Arora is renowned for her extraordinary levels of fitness and challenging exercises. The actress frequently posts photos and videos to Instagram from the gym or her yoga studio. She often publishes thorough postings for her social media fans that break down challenging activities. 

    In a recent Instagram fitness challenge, the celebrity can be seen executing a variant of a headstand. Malaika Arora, dressed in a yellow athleisure co-ord set, urged her followers to remix the reels and add their video in the description, writing, "Cannot not get on this trend!"

    Malaika knows how to look stunning, whether in the gym or on the red carpet in a high couture gown. Model Gabriella Demetriades responded to the image by saying, "I nearly shattered my back trying that yesterday hehe." Malaika Arora responded by saying, "Let's do it together."

    Malaika posted the video of herself showcasing her flexibility. She wore comfortable clothes throughout the video. The actress shared the footage and added, "Can't help but follow this trend! Remix this reel, then send me a link to your video. #trendingreels". As soon as she released the video, her followers flocked to leave kind remarks. "Wow," a fan wrote. A other user said, "Awesome."

    Not just Malaika Arora succeeded in the fitness challenge. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh also uploaded a video of herself mastering the headstand gracefully and easily. Fatima commented on the video by writing, "Finally, ek trend kar liya." Fatima's beloved dog can be seen in the video as well. 

    Yayeee and executed it with such delight and delicacy, Mukti Mohan said. Unbelievable!, said director Shonali Bose. Woohoo!” On Wednesday, the actress Alaya F also published an Instagram Stories video of herself doing a headstand. She said, "Getting a little bit stronger every -day," in the caption.

    Last Updated Jul 7, 2022, 8:28 AM IST
