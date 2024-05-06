Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Italian model Eugenio Casnighi allegedly got fired from Met Gala 2024 for THIS weird reason; Read more

    Model Eugenio Casnighi allegedly lost his Met Gala greeter job due to overshadowing stars like Kylie Jenner. His viral fame from 2023 led to dismissal despite being assigned to work with Jenner. Casnighi, now free from a non-disclosure agreement, plans to share more details about his termination

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 6, 2024, 8:44 AM IST

    Italian model Eugenio Casnighi allegedly lost his greeter position at the Met Gala due to his striking appearance, which reportedly overshadowed celebrities like Kylie Jenner at the 2023 event. Casnighi, 26, disclosed his dismissal in a recent TikTok video, attributing it to his viral fame from the previous year's Gala. Despite being slated to attend the latest Gala, organizers rescinded his invitation, accusing him of diverting attention away from the event's stars.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Eugenio Casnighi (@eugeni0_)

    Casnighi's rugged charm captured widespread attention at the 2023 Met Gala, leading to viral footage and discussions about his looks. In one viral video, an individual filming an interview with Emma Chamberlain and Jennie from Blackpink appeared captivated by Casnighi's presence, shifting the focus away from the celebrities.

    According to Casnighi, he possesses messages and emails corroborating his claims about the circumstances leading to his dismissal. Speaking to DailyMail.com, he provided insights into the inner workings of the Met Gala, revealing that at past events, a certain unnamed celebrity flouted rules by smoking in the tent before the main stairs, despite it being prohibited. Casnighi declined to disclose the celebrity's identity but emphasized their fame as a factor in their behavior.

    ALSO READ: Met Gala 2024: From theme to dress code, all you need to know about the fashion event

    Regarding his supposed role with Kylie Jenner, Casnighi expressed disappointment at being removed from the event despite being assigned to work with her. He acknowledged inadvertently appearing in photos taken of Jenner but maintained admiration for her beauty, whether or not it was entirely natural.

    Now free from a non-disclosure agreement, Casnighi intends to divulge more details about his termination, citing legal liberty to do so. His case sheds light on the complexities of managing public image and attention at high-profile events like the Met Gala.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 8:44 AM IST
