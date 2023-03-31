Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Mother - Chandini, Daughter -Chandini bar': Netizens troll Janhvi Kapoor, gets compared to Bhojpuri actress

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 2:08 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's latest performance video went viral and is presently being criticised by netizens. The footage is mercilessly trolled for her dance moves.
     

    Janhvi Kapoor, a Bollywood actress, has made a name for herself in the entertainment sector. She has been one of the most talked about celebs on the internet since her Bollywood debut.
     

    While Janhvi Kapoor's followers frequently compliment her, the beauty also has to deal with her fair share of trolling. Netizens frequently ridicule her for anything she does. (WATCH VIDEO)

    A recent video of one of her performances went viral, in which she was cruelly mocked for her dance movements.

    In a video posted to Instagram, she danced beneath purple-pink illumination, she appeared ethereal in her glittery desi attire. Viewers couldn't stop drooling as they watched her dance.
     

    One netizen wrote, “Bhojpuri actress lag rhi h.” Another wrote, “Ajkal ki ladkiyo ko kyo bigadna chahti h ye log? Saree pehenna sikhao sbko pehle.” Other one wrote, “Itna cheap dance.” One said, “Koi pagal e hoga jo hoy moves of janhvi kapoor bolega.” Another said, “Itni gym, makeup hype create krne ke baad bhi hot ni lg rahi.” Other one wrote, “Mother : Chandini, Daughter : Chandini bar.” Also Read: John Wick: Chapter 4: Keanu Reeves gifts Rolex watches to his stunt crew (Pictures)

    Janhvi Kapoor, last seen in Mili, has Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, in which she co-stars with Rajkummar Rao, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. In addition, she just confirmed her Telugu debut in NTR 30 with Junior NTR. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra all set to meet her soon-to-be jiju Raghav Chadha; read details

