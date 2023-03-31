'Mother - Chandini, Daughter -Chandini bar': Netizens troll Janhvi Kapoor, gets compared to Bhojpuri actress

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's latest performance video went viral and is presently being criticised by netizens. The footage is mercilessly trolled for her dance moves.



Janhvi Kapoor, a Bollywood actress, has made a name for herself in the entertainment sector. She has been one of the most talked about celebs on the internet since her Bollywood debut.



While Janhvi Kapoor's followers frequently compliment her, the beauty also has to deal with her fair share of trolling. Netizens frequently ridicule her for anything she does. (WATCH VIDEO)

A recent video of one of her performances went viral, in which she was cruelly mocked for her dance movements.

In a video posted to Instagram, she danced beneath purple-pink illumination, she appeared ethereal in her glittery desi attire. Viewers couldn't stop drooling as they watched her dance.



One netizen wrote, "Bhojpuri actress lag rhi h." Another wrote, "Ajkal ki ladkiyo ko kyo bigadna chahti h ye log? Saree pehenna sikhao sbko pehle." Other one wrote, "Itna cheap dance." One said, "Koi pagal e hoga jo hoy moves of janhvi kapoor bolega." Another said, "Itni gym, makeup hype create krne ke baad bhi hot ni lg rahi." Other one wrote, "Mother : Chandini, Daughter : Chandini bar."

