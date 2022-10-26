Moose Wala Murder: Who is Afsana Khan? Singer grilled for over 5 hours by NIA

Singer Afsana Khan was questioned by the NIA in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case on Tuesday for over five hours. Khan was asked about her connection with the Bambiha gang, an arch-rival of the Bishnoi gang which allegedly carried out the Punjabi singer’s murder.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, summoned singer Afsana Khan on Tuesday. Khan was grilled by the probing agency for over five hours in connection with Moose Wala’s murder. NIA is investigating criminal-gangster syndicates.

Afsana Khan, a close friend of the deceased singer was reportedly grilled about her connection with the Bambiha Gang. It is the same gang, which is an arch-rival of the Bishnoi Gang, which allegedly carried out the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. The NIA team suspects that Khan may have played a role in Moose Wala's murder. While Khan is once again in the headlines, here is everything you need to know about her.

Afsana Khan is a famous singer of Punjab, who was born June 13, 1994, in Badal village of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab. Not just Khan but her grandfather, father, and brother are also into music. Khan's interest in music started at an early age when she used to attend school.

Like many singers, Afsana Khan also started her career with reality shows. She appeared in the singing reality show 'Voice of Punjab Season 3' in the year 2012. She was one of the top five contestants on this show. After this, she was also a part of the reality show named 'Rising Star', after which Khan's popularity started increasing. She rose to fame with 'Jatta Saarem Ve Tu Dhaka Karde'.

