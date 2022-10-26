MTV EMAs 2022: Rita Ora, Taika Waititi to co-host biggest musical night-read details

The MTV EMAs 2022 will have Rita Ora and Taika Waititi as hosts. On Sunday, November 13, the award ceremony will be televised live from Düsseldorf, Germany.

The biggest musical night is approaching, and we have all the details for the MTV EMAs! The 2022 MTV EMAs are scheduled to air live on Sunday, November 13, from Düsseldorf, Germany, and will be hosted by Rita Ora and writer, director, and actor Taika Waititi. The EMAs were previously hosted by Ora in 2017.

According to Billboard, Ora was a featured artist on Iggy Azalea's Black Widow, which helped her climb to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2014. Waititi's work on the 2020 movie Jojo Rabbit earned him an Oscar and a Grammy. His Grammy was for the most significant music collection for visual media, while his Oscar was for the best screenplay adaptation.

Ora said in a statement, “I’m thrilled to be back hosting, and sharing the stage with Taika makes it all the more special. We’ve got it all at this year’s EMAs, fun surprises, fantastic fashion, comedy, and above all amazing music!”

Rita Ora has been a longtime MTV/EMA favourite, and together with the multi-talented Taika Waititi, we're absolutely certain that this powerhouse duo will set the stage for one electrifying night of global music celebration, according to Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming, and events at Paramount, and chief content officer of music for Paramount+.

On November 13, the 2022 MTV EMAs will be live-streamed on MTV in more than 170 nations, Pluto TV in some areas of the United States, Latin America, and Europe, and Comedy Central in Germany. Starting on November 14, it will be accessible internationally via Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

On November 9, at 11:59 p.m. CET, you may vote for your favourites in 17 gender-neutral categories at www.mtvema.com. The two brand-new categories for this year are the long-form video and best metaverse performance.

The 2022 MTV EMAs are executive produced by Gillmer and Richard Godfrey. Producers include Debbie Phillips and Chloe Mason.

On November 13, the awards ceremony took place at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany. Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and Rosala were among the artists on the MTV EMAs nominations list who garnered the most nods from the previous year. With seven nominations, Styles surpassed Swift as the most nominated singer, who also had an appearance in six categories. Rosala and Nicki Minaj are tied for third place in terms of nominations.