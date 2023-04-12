Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD song 'Khali Batiya Se Pet' is a must WATCH

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalisa's bold dance moves on 'Khali Batiya Se Pet' is one of the steamy Bhojpuri videos, one should not miss; watch here

    Khesari Lal and Monalisa: Khesari Lal Yadav, a Bhojpuri Cinema personality, continues to get a notice for his songs and videos.

    Khesari's old and new music is frequently listened to on the internet. His music is recapturing the attention of listeners. (WATCH VIDEO)

    The Bhojpuri song "Khali Batiya Se Pet," featuring Khesari Lal and Monalisa, has gone viral on social media.
     

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalisa are trending on YouTube. This song has been viewed over 309K times. Furthermore, many people comment on this video and even refer to Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalisa as the best Jodi.

    Khesari Lal and Monalisa have a large following. On their own, the combo is enough to trash a song, music video, or movie.
     

    Fans of this duo like seeing them together. They are the best-known Bhojpuri actors. They have fantastic chemistry together and make the videos fascinating to watch.

    Monalisa and Khesari Lal Yadav are seen kissing passionately in the video. They have a huge following. In every music video, they have fantastic chemistry. Also Read: Netizens awestruck as Hema Malini takes Mumbai metro, auto ride home (WATCH)

    Despite the fact that this video is in great demand, people like seeing Monalisa and Khesari Lal Yadav. The audience is captivated by the two's spectacular performance. You'll like seeing this film, which is growing in popularity. Also Read: Mumbai court releases Shilpa Shetty in 2007 Richard Gere kissing case

