Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai court releases Shilpa Shetty in 2007 Richard Gere kissing case

    Shilpa Shetty was involved in a 2007 obscenity case after Hollywood star Richard Gere kissed her at a public event. Now the 'Dhadkan' star got discharged from the 2007 obscenity case. Know more.

    Mumbai court releases Shilpa Shetty in 2007 Richard Gere kissing case vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    Richard Gere and 'Life In A Metro' fame Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty were on stage for an AIDS Awareness event in 2007 when the Hollywood legend planted a kiss on the Bollywood actress' cheek. The gesture backfired as a case got registered by Bhupsinh against Shilpa Shetty and Richard Gere. The Metropolitan Court No 16 has now discharged Shilpa Shetty from the obscenity case.

    In 2007, Richard Gere and Shilpa Shetty were on stage for an AIDS Awareness event when the Hollywood legend planted a kiss on the Bollywood actress' cheek to propound the idea that a simple kiss cannot lead to the spread of HIV.

    ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar reveals his 'baby' Jacqueline Fernandez's 'love' for 'Easter eggs' in new letter

    Following the 2007 incident, an offense got registered under the IT Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act of the IPC since the complainant Bhupsinh had found Gere and Shetty's gesture obscene.

    However, the gesture got reversed as a case got registered by Bhupsinh against Shilpa Shetty and Richard Gere at Alwar Police Station in Rajasthan. As per the latest reports, Metropolitan Court No 16 has discharged Shilpa Shetty from the obscenity case. According to the complaint, Shilpa Shetty was aware that the event was a public one, that it was being covered extensively by the media, and that it would be on TV, and yet when Gere decided to plant a kiss on her cheek, she did not resist becoming complicit to an obscene act.

    Following the complaint in Alwar, Shilpa Shetty moved the Supreme Court to transfer the matter to Mumbai. The Metropolitan Court 16 discharged Shilpa Shetty in the case in the year 2021.

    The state of Maharashtra filed an appeal against the discharge order against Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa got represented by advocate Prashant Patil. After many detailed arguments, the Honourable Court passed an order wherein Judge Smt SC Jadhav noted that there was nothing wrong in the order passed by Metropolitan Court No 16, discharging Shilpa Shetty from the obscenity case.

    The court further reasoned that 'Nikamma' fame Bollywood diva Shilpa was actually a victim of Richard Gere's kissing with the judge stating, "A woman, being groped on the street or touched on a public way or in public transport cannot be termed, as accused or participative, to extent of mental culpability and cannot be held for illegal omission to make her liable for prosecution."

    ALSO READ: Aaliya Siddiqui questions estranged husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui over seeking kids' custody

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Mother Trailer: Jennifer Lopez plays assassin to save her daughter; also stars Joseph Fiennes, Paul Raci AHA

    The Mother Trailer: Jennifer Lopez plays assassin to save her daughter; also stars Joseph Fiennes, Paul Raci

    Shaakuntalam review OUT: Audience goes gaga over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance- read reactions RBA

    Shaakuntalam review OUT: Audience go gaga over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance- read reactions

    'Peak Nepotism': Fans slammed Suhana Khan's speech as Maybelline Ambassador vma

    'Peak Nepotism': Fans slammed Suhana Khan's speech as Maybelline Ambassador

    Why Neetu Kapoor dislikes Katrina Kaif? Actress reveals the TRUTH in an old video RBA

    Why Neetu Kapoor dislikes Katrina Kaif? Actress reveals the TRUTH in an old video (WATCH)

    Netizens awestruck as Hema Malini takes Mumbai metro, auto ride home (WATCH) vma

    Netizens awestruck as Hema Malini takes Mumbai metro, auto ride home (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Indian Public School receives bomb threat students vacated check underway gcw

    Delhi’s Indian Public School receives bomb threat, students vacated

    IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius reveal what it feels like being in MS Dhoni shoes for CSK Chennai Super Kings-ayh

    IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius reveal what it feels like being in MS Dhoni's shoes for CSK

    Elon Musk announces April 20 as final date for removal of Twitter Blue checks gcw

    Elon Musk announces April 20 as final date for removal of Twitter Blue checks

    Karnataka Election 2023: BIG jolt for BJP as Laxman Savadi resigns from party, Legislative Council AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: BIG jolt for BJP as Laxman Savadi resigns from party, Legislative Council

    The Mother Trailer: Jennifer Lopez plays assassin to save her daughter; also stars Joseph Fiennes, Paul Raci AHA

    The Mother Trailer: Jennifer Lopez plays assassin to save her daughter; also stars Joseph Fiennes, Paul Raci

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon