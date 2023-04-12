Netizens awestruck as Hema Malini takes Mumbai metro, auto ride home (WATCH)

Making her fans' day much brighter and happier, Hema Malini's recent unique travel experience in Mumbai metro and auto rickshaw is winning the hearts of netizens on the internet as it is so adorable and unmissable.

Veteran Bollywood diva and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini surprised the fans and commuters when she ditched her luxury car for a metro ride in Mumbai to beat the traffic. The actress shared pictures of her "wonderful experience". She also shared how she reduced the travel time from 2 hours to only 30 minutes.

The actor-turned-politician shared stunning pictures and videos showcasing her recent Metro adventure on her official Twitter handle.

ALSO READ: Late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's comeback with Roadies 19

'Seeta Aur Geeta' fame Bollywood icon Hema Malini's tweet read, "I must share with you my unique, wonderful experience. Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car. so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro and OMG! What a joy it was! True, we went through tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr."

In another tweet, she shared her auto-rickshaw travel experience. Hema Malini added, "After my metro experience, I decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me! In the metro with the public."

In her metro ride video, the 'Baghban' actress took pictures and selfies with fellow commuters inside the Mumbai Metro. Women approached the actress for pictures, as she remained seated inside the metro coach. She also posted a video of the auto-rickshaw ride. Her caption read, "This is the video I shot from inside the auto. Enjoyed myself thoroughly!."

Hema Malini, who was last seen in the 2020 film Shimla Mirchi, is currently serving as a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representing the Mathura constituency.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar for being 'elite nepo mafia'; Here's what she said