Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netizens awestruck as Hema Malini takes Mumbai metro, auto ride home (WATCH)

    Making her fans' day much brighter and happier, Hema Malini's recent unique travel experience in Mumbai metro and auto rickshaw is winning the hearts of netizens on the internet as it is so adorable and unmissable.

    Netizens awestruck as Hema Malini takes Mumbai metro, auto ride home (WATCH) vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

    Veteran Bollywood diva and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini surprised the fans and commuters when she ditched her luxury car for a metro ride in Mumbai to beat the traffic. The actress shared pictures of her "wonderful experience". She also shared how she reduced the travel time from 2 hours to only 30 minutes.

    The actor-turned-politician shared stunning pictures and videos showcasing her recent Metro adventure on her official Twitter handle.

    ALSO READ: Late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's comeback with Roadies 19

    'Seeta Aur Geeta' fame Bollywood icon Hema Malini's tweet read, "I must share with you my unique, wonderful experience. Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car. so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro and OMG! What a joy it was! True, we went through tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr."

    In another tweet, she shared her auto-rickshaw travel experience. Hema Malini added, "After my metro experience, I decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me! In the metro with the public."

    In her metro ride video, the 'Baghban' actress took pictures and selfies with fellow commuters inside the Mumbai Metro. Women approached the actress for pictures, as she remained seated inside the metro coach. She also posted a video of the auto-rickshaw ride. Her caption read, "This is the video I shot from inside the auto. Enjoyed myself thoroughly!."

    Hema Malini, who was last seen in the 2020 film Shimla Mirchi, is currently serving as a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representing the Mathura constituency.

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar for being 'elite nepo mafia'; Here's what she said

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 10:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shaakuntalam review OUT: Audience goes gaga over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance- read reactions RBA

    Shaakuntalam review OUT: Audience go gaga over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance- read reactions

    'Peak Nepotism': Fans slammed Suhana Khan's speech as Maybelline Ambassador vma

    'Peak Nepotism': Fans slammed Suhana Khan's speech as Maybelline Ambassador

    Why Neetu Kapoor dislikes Katrina Kaif? Actress reveals the TRUTH in an old video RBA

    Why Neetu Kapoor dislikes Katrina Kaif? Actress reveals the TRUTH in an old video (WATCH)

    Lucky Ali 'Brahman, Abram' jibe: 7 singers who landed in controversy like him RBA

    Lucky Ali 'Brahman, Abram' jibe: 7 singers who landed in controversy like him

    Nafisa Ali's vintage picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra in polo tournament is unmissable vma

    Nafisa Ali's vintage picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra in polo tournament is unmissable

    Recent Stories

    football UEFA Champions League: Erling Haaland sets historical record as Manchester City beats Bayern Munich at Etihad Stadium-ayh

    Champions League: Erling Haaland sets historic record as Man City beats Bayern Munich at Etihad

    Shaakuntalam review OUT: Audience goes gaga over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance- read reactions RBA

    Shaakuntalam review OUT: Audience go gaga over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance- read reactions

    'Peak Nepotism': Fans slammed Suhana Khan's speech as Maybelline Ambassador vma

    'Peak Nepotism': Fans slammed Suhana Khan's speech as Maybelline Ambassador

    Myanmar ruling junta confirms air strike on Pazigyi village several killed gcw

    Myanmar's ruling junta confirms air strike on Pazigyi village, several killed

    IPL 2023 Relieved Rohit Sharma interviewing Tilak Varma after Mumbai Indians special win over Delhi Capitals is a must-watch snt

    IPL 2023: Relieved Rohit Sharma interviewing Tilak Varma after MI's 'special' win over DC is a must-watch

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon