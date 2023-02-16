Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress and Nirahua's Holi song "Sa Ra Ra Holi Ha" goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 6:19 PM IST

    Bhojpuri Holi song: Adaalat song "Sa Ra Ra Holi Ha" featuring Monalisa and Nirahua is an excellent anthem for the Holi celebrations. Take a look

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The festival of Holi is all about spreading joy, happiness, and colour, and what better way to do that than with a dance performance? The latest Holi song, “Sa Ra Ra Holi Ha” featuring Monalisa and Nirahua has taken the nation by storm with its catchy beats and upbeat rhythm.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The dynamic duo set the stage on fire with their scintillating dance moves, leaving the audience spellbound. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song "Sa Ra Ra Holi Ha" has a brisk tempo that is excellent for a dancing performance. The dynamic couple lit up the stage with their dazzling dance skills, enthralling the audience.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa and Nirahua exhibited their outstanding dancing talents, swaying to the song's rhythm. Their coordinated movements, dynamic motions, and impeccable synchronisation resulted in a visually beautiful performance.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The duo, Monalisa and Nirahua chemistry were evident on stage, adding to the enchantment.

