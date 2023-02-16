From Cirkus to The Night Manager to Lost and many more are releasing this weekend (Feb 17)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranveer Singh's Cirkus to Aditya Roy Kapur's The Night Manager and more OTT Movies and Web Series are to release this weekend. Know what is releasing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Zee5, Lionsgate Play and others.
     

    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 3:21 PM IST

    The third week of February will provide a wide range of movies and web series on OTT. While Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez's Bollywood film Cirkus did not perform well at the box office, it will likely be released on OTT this weekend. 

    On the other hand, films such as Lost and The Romantics are making their way online. In terms of the new web series, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's highly awaited The Night Manager, as well as Kdrama Big Bet 2 and others, will premiere on OTT.

    So stock up on your favourite foods and prepare to binge-watch this weekend. Discover what's new on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Zee5, Lionsgate Play, and more platforms.

    Also Read: Squid Game 2: Lee Jung Jae all set to shoot for season 2 this summer

    The Night Manager
    The Night Manager, starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, is steeped in sumptuous drama and scenic surroundings and also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl. The spy thriller series is an adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager' in Hindi. 
    OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar
    Release Date – February 17
    Directed by: Sandeep Modi, Priyanka Ghose
    Language: Hindi

    Cirkus
    Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Hacueline Fernandez, is due to be released on OTT this weekend after failing to impress at the box office. The film is a comedy-drama in which Singh plays two roles. Varun Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sulbha Arya, Vrajesh Hirjee, Anil Charanjeet, Vijay Patkar, Siddharth Jadhav, and Tiku Talsania also appear in the film.
    OTT Platform: Netflix
    Release Date – February 17
    Directed by: Rohit Shetty
    Language: Hindi

    Also Read: Did Shubman Gill ditch Sara Ali Khan to be with Sara Tendulkar? Here's what we know

    The Romantics
    Aditya Chopra, the head of Yash Raj Films, is renowned for staying away from cameras and media engagements, but he also filmed his first on-camera interview for 'The Romantics'. 'The Romantics,' a docu-series, has the three Khans, Salim Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, and Anushka Sharma, among others, discussing the legacy of Yash Chopra and the development of romantic films in Bollywood. The docu-series respects Yash Chopra's legacy, YRF, and its cultural effect on India over the past 50 years by including 35 major figures from the film business who have worked closely with YRF over the previous 50 years.
    OTT Platform: Netflix
    Release Date – February 14
    Directed by: Smriti Mundhra
    Language: Hindi

    Lost
    In her film Lost, Yami Gautam plays the role of a crime reporter on the hunt for a story. During the film's production, she met real-life crime reporters. The film chronicles her quest for the truth while a local politician, played by Rahul Khanna, attempts to stymie her efforts. It depicts a conflict between what is right and what is the ultimate truth, as well as a search for forgotten qualities such as empathy and honesty. Pankaj Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam, and Pia Bajpiee also appear in the film.
    OTT Platform: Zee5
    Release Date – February 16
    Directed by: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury
    Language: Hindi

    Jhope In The Box
    The documentary Jhope In The Box follows the international music superstar as he strives to release his debut solo album, 'Jack In The Box,' every step of the way. Viewers will be treated to never-before-seen footage of the creative obstacles experienced during the album's production process, as well as front-row seats to J-2022 Hope's Lollapalooza performance and the album's listening party.
    OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar
    Release Date – February 17
    Language: Korean, English Dubbed

    Minus One: New Chapter
    This Valentine's Day, go deeper into Minus One: New Chapter, a unique love story based around how 'forever isn't always'. Following the popularity of the first season, which debuted in 2019, the show's protagonists Varun (Ayush Mehra) and Ria (Aisha Ahmed) come back with even more shocks, twists, love, and drama that unravel an out-of-the-ordinary plot. The show offers an honest look at the unseen problems in modern-day relationships, emphasising that 'forever isn't always' - the series is meant to break preconceptions in the most relevant way.
    OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
    Release Date – February 14
    Directed by: Sidhantha Mathur and Shubham Yogi
    Language: Hindi

    Baghdad Central
    In love and battle, everything is fair. Is that correct? 'Baghdad Central' is an interesting mission set in war-torn Iraq that steadily intensifies until it reaches an explosive conclusion. By telling the narrative from the perspective of Iraqi residents rather than Americans or Britons, the series sheds light on the experiences of civilians in a nation torn apart by war and political instability, as well as what it's like to be a prisoner in one's own country. 'Baghdad Central' also expertly portrays the cultural disparities between Iraqi and Western society.
    OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
    Release Date – February 17
    Directed by: Ben A Williams
    Language: English

    The Wolf Princess
    A historical Chinese drama, 'The Wolf Princess' is taken on Sky Wing Media's novel 'Exquisite Wolf Heart.' The plot revolves around Princess Ling Long (Connie Kang), who is bitten by a wolf while looking for her absent father. She lives as a woman divided in two, switching between a compassionate human side and a ferocious wolf half. Pretending to be a kind human, she is unable to manage her warring nature and is frequently labelled as manipulative in order to achieve her selfish demands. Her ambitions are thwarted when she encounters an arrogant young nobleman named Yan Qing (Gu Jia Cheng), who misidentifies her as a robber. While Yan Qing feels he understands Ling Long's genuine face, he is aware of her hazardous split nature, and they jointly decide to convert wrongs into right. Will this odd couple be able to detect evil both on the outside and on the inside?
    OTT Platform: MX Player
    Release Date – February 18
    Directed by: Danny Ko
