Manoj Bajpayee has one piece of advice for Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Family Man 2 star reacts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu received one piece of advise from Manoj Bajpayee. They collaborated on Raj and DK's Family Man 2.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is recuperating from Myositis, has returned to work, and what a return! The actress is presently filming Raj and DK's Citadel with Varun Dhawan. During one of his promotional interviews, Manoj Bajpayee was recently asked to say one thing about his co-stars.

When the host's name was Samantha, Manoj gave her some advice. For the uninitiated, the two collaborated on Raj and DK's The Family Man 2.

In an interview with RJ Sidharth Kannan, Manoj was asked what he would tell Samantha if he could tell her anything. "Go easy on yourself," the actor said. She works quite hard. The physical manner... Jis tarah se Family Man mein kaam karte hue dekha thi, it used to terrify apne aap ko ye kitna satha rahi hai. (The amount of physical stress she would put herself through on the sets of The Family Man 2 used to worry me.)"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu just returned to work while recovering from Myositis. The actress was out of work for months while undergoing therapy.

Samantha saw the clip and responded to her. She said, "will try sir @BajpayeeManoj (sic)," with a hugging and heart emoji.

Samantha is eagerly anticipating the release of her new flick, Shaakuntalam. The film, directed by Gunasekhar, was due to be released in theatres on February 17. However, the release date has been moved out to April 14. The actress is now filming Citadel, her new series.

Samantha will shortly continue filming for Kushi, where she will star alongside Vijay Deverakonda.