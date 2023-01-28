Monalisa SEXY photos, video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's HOT bedroom song 'Pala Satake' goes viral-WATCH

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Pawan Singh's song Pala Satake from the film Sarkar Raj is again gaining popularity on YouTube; check it here

Monalisa is one of Bhojpuri cinema's most daring and gorgeous actresses. Monalisa's provocative images and dancing videos are always popular on social media.

The actress has more than 5.2 million followers on Instagram. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films. (WATCH VIDEO)

The actress has also starred in the renowned reality show "Bigg Boss." Pawan Singh is currently one of the industry's biggest stars. Every day, a new or old song by an actor goes viral.



Their incredible dance to the song has gained a lot of attention. This song is quickly gaining traction on social media, and netizens like this couple's romance.

Fans are going bananas with the pair. The song has earned more than 19,708,344 views and 73 thousand likes on YouTube.

Monalisa's sensual and hot dance moves are included in the song. The Bhojpuri Queen's dances are well received by the crowd. This video has received several comments from viewers.

Monalisa enjoys using social media. She is frequently communicating with her admirers via social media. Her captivating performances continue to draw the attention of admirers to herself. Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan schools Tina Datta, says, 'Tina ka behavior is disgusting'

