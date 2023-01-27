Urfi Javed SEXY Pictures: Actress stuns netizens in a daring black outfit - SEE PICS

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, is loved and hailed for her unconventional and bold fashion. The globally loved Indian style icon and diva is back at it again as she got popped out and about in the city by the paparazzi.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Celebs getting spotted is a daily part and parcel of being in the glamorous Bollywood and Television industry. Besides, the paps are relentlessly involved in clicking all the Bollywood and renowned Indian TV industry celebs out and about in the city. Let us look at Urfi Javed giving fashion goals in her new black outfit, which is unmissable. A well known paparazzo account has posted this video. (WATCH VIDEO) ALSO READ: A glance at snacking recipes which are essential for post-gymming

Image: Varinder Chawla

Oozing alluring looks in a stylish and risque black ice-cream-cone shaped and pointed bralette and black skirt at the Donna Deli restaurant in Bandra, Urfi looked sassy.



Image: Varinder Chawla

Urfi's spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. Urfi Javed's new black risque outfit is a mix of bold and stylish.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Urfi's daring black outfit sees her in a black pointed ice-cream-cone-shaped bralette with golden work and a black skirt complementing it. It is a new level of creativity.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The star has served a dish full of alluring looks and raised the heat on the gram in this daring and captivating black outfit as the dedicated photogs clicked her at an event in the city.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion trends. Urfi's new black outfit is a visual treat for her ardent fans on social media. She is serving a dose of desirable looks that have soared the temperature on the gram in this outfit.

Image: Varinder Chawla