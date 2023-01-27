Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan schools Tina Datta, says, 'Tina ka behavior is disgusting'

    In the upcoming episode of explosive Shukravaar Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 16, renowned filmmaker Farah Khan slammed Tina Datta badly.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    Tina Dutta gained a lot of fame with nationwide recognition for her performance as Ichchaa in Colors TV's hit iconic show Uttaran. Lately, she has been gaining a lot of attention from audiences and fans with her share of controversies, her love angle with Shalin, trying to do a character assassination of Sumbul, creating a rift in Mandali friendship, and so on.

    No matter what, she is entertaining audiences and fans with spice, arguments, masala, heated verbal spats with housemates, fake emotional drama, and fake love angle with Shalin. Besides this, she is active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, Tina got signed for an upcoming big-budget South film.

    But now Tina's tantrum-filled starry behavior has irked filmmaker Farah Khan badly. Everyone knows that Farah Khan has stepped in place of Salman Khan to host upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 16 due to the global superstar's prior commitments and unavailability. The recent episode promo has gone viral on social media.

    In the promo, Bigg Boss fans will see how Farah Khan bashes Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary. Pointing out at Tina's fault, Farah said, "Shalin nightmare se guzar raha tha. Uska mazaak udaya gaya hai. Tina aur Priyanka ka behavior is disgusting."

    Tina tries to back-answer, but Farah slams her and adds, "Ye galat portray ho rahe hai." Farah adds, "Tina, are you going to listen? Or I am walking out. It is why people have a problem with you, because of this attitude." Tina again tries to respond, saying, "Mam ye galat...," But Farah Khan angrily walks out of the show mid-way and says, "Now keep talking."

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
