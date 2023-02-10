Monalisa HOT and SEXY pictures: Bhojpuri actress shows off some BOLD moves in THIS throwback video- WATCH

Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa appeared in many reality shows like Bigg Boss, 'Nach Baliye,' alongside her husband, Vikrant Singh Rajput. Monalisa has done more than 50 Bhojpuri films.

Antara Biswas aka Monalisa once played the role of Jhuma Boudi in a popular Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo 2. The video shows Bhojpuri starlet Monalisa visiting a tailor store. While the tailor is collecting their measurements, Monalisa is strutting her stuff. (WATCH VIDEO)

The Bhojpuri actress never ceases to wow her admirers and keeps them glued to her social media accounts by sharing snippets from her life regularly.

Dupur Thakurpo 2, directed by Ayan Chakraborti and Debaloy Bhattacharya, is still available on Hoichoi, a famous digital site for watching Bengali series and films.

Monalisa, who was already a well-known star in the Bhojpuri film business, rose to prominence after appearing on the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10. Also Read: Love Shah Rukh Khan's stylish blue wristwatch? The cost will blow your mind

