    Monalisa HOT and SEXY pictures: Bhojpuri actress shows off some BOLD moves in THIS throwback video- WATCH

    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa appeared in many reality shows like Bigg Boss, 'Nach Baliye,' alongside her husband, Vikrant Singh Rajput. Monalisa has done more than 50 Bhojpuri films.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Antara Biswas aka Monalisa once played the role of Jhuma Boudi in a popular Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo 2. The video shows Bhojpuri starlet Monalisa visiting a tailor store. While the tailor is collecting their measurements, Monalisa is strutting her stuff.  (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri actress never ceases to wow her admirers and keeps them glued to her social media accounts by sharing snippets from her life regularly.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Dupur Thakurpo 2, directed by Ayan Chakraborti and Debaloy Bhattacharya, is still available on Hoichoi, a famous digital site for watching Bengali series and films.

     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa, who was already a well-known star in the Bhojpuri film business, rose to prominence after appearing on the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10. Also Read: Love Shah Rukh Khan's stylish blue wristwatch? The cost will blow your mind

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa appeared in a reality programme, 'Nach Baliye,' alongside her husband Vikrant Singh Rajput, in addition to Bigg Boss 10. Also Read: Want to sing like Mika Singh? Yashraj Mukhate will help you; watch this video

