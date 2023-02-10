Love Shah Rukh Khan's stylish blue wristwatch? The cost will blow your mind

Shah Rukh Khan made a triumphant return to the big screen. Pathaan, released on January 25, is shattering box office records. However, despite the film's huge success, the actor is now igniting the internet for an unusual reason. Shah Rukh Khan recently partnered with Deepika Padukone on a skincare video for her company.

The actor was seen wearing a white t-shirt, but do you know what everyone was talking about? His eye-popping blue wristwatch.

According to Diet Sabya, SRK was wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Blue Ceramic timepiece. What differentiates the watch? The Royal Oak, Perpetual Calendar watch is priced at Rs. 4.98 crores, according to a screenshot uploaded by Diet Sabya. Yes, you read that correctly!

In the meanwhile, the narrative of Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan portrays Shah Rukh Khan as an exiled RAW agent who embarks on a mission to battle against a private terrorist group Outfit X, commanded by John Abraham, as they prepare a terrible strike on India. For a substantial section of the film, Salman Khan reprises his role as a RAW agent from the Ek Tha Tiger series. Pathaan has already surpassed Rs 1000 crore at the global box office in less than 15 days since its release.

Following that, Shah Rukh Khan is looking forward to the June release of the comedy-thriller Jawan, which will mark Tamil filmmaker Atlee's Bollywood debut. Nayanthara appears in the film alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, and others. In addition, SRK will appear in Dunki, a Rajkumar Hirani film. The film will be SRK's debut collaboration with Hirani, and Taapsee Pannu will play the lead.