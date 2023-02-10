Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to sing like Mika Singh? Yashraj Mukhate will help you; watch this video

    The social media sensation Yashraj Mukhate is back with a new video. This time the music producer gave a hilarious twist and explained three simple steps to sound like singer Mika Singh.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 2:59 PM IST

    Yashraj Mukhate, an internet star, is known for creating music from viral chats and hot subjects. He also provides instructions on composing a song or sing distinctively. The music producer recently shared a humorous video demonstrating how to sound like singer Mika Singh. For the uninitiated, Mika Singh rose to prominence in Bollywood due to his unusual vocal style, which could be heard in many iconic Bollywood songs for decades. Mika has provided various hits, including 'Mauja Hi Mauja' and 'Dhanno'.

    Also Read: PM Narendra Modi's doppelganger sells chaat in Gujarat; watch viral video

    The Instagram video begins with Yashraj Mukhate stating that there are three stages to singing like Mika Singh. He also describes what happened. The first task, he says, is to produce the precise tone for which the singer is famed. Then he shows how to make that sound using a distinct nasal tone. Finally, he tells you to sing like you're intoxicated and know something about someone but don't want to tell him. In the video, Yashraj Mukhate sung a few lines from one of Mika Singh's odd songs. "He knows something but doesn't want to reveal," he captioned the video.

    Social media users could not control their laughter after watching the hilarious tutorial. After being shared online, the video accumulated over 145K likes and 1681 comments. Renowned music composer and singer Salim Merchant has also commented on the post. 

    Rasoda mein kaun tha, fame music composer, has a massive fan following on Instagram. By churning out humorous jingles from famous dialogues that one might never think of as a song, Mukhate’s Insta feed is pretty impressive. A few days back, he recreated the ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ song with his lyrics. He also merged Shah Rukh Khan saying ‘Zinda Hain’ in the song, and the outcome was incredible.

    Also Read: Speeding car crashes into a gym, hits man on treadmill; horrifying video goes viral

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2023, 2:59 PM IST
