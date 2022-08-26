Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa gives a sneak peek of cleavage in these HOT pictures

    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 7:49 PM IST

    Actor Monalisa posted her photo dump on Instagram as she kick-started the weekend on a stylish note. Her TGIF post shows her slaying in a monochromatic look.

    Image: Monalisa/Instagram

    If there is one actor from the Bhojpuri film industry who never fails to impress her fans, it is none other than actor Monalisa. Although Monalisa has worked in several film industries including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Odia and Telugu, she is popular for her work in Bhojpuri cinema. Apart from this, she rose to fame after her stint in the Hindi television world with the serial ‘Nazar’ and ‘Nazar 2’. Meanwhile, Monalisa, on Friday, dropped a photo dump on her Instagram handle wherein she is seen slaying it in white as she gives a sneak peek of her cleavage in the pictures; check out.

    Image: Monalisa/Instagram

    Monalisa shares a huge fan following of over four million followers on Instagram alone. However, many of her fans must not be aware of the fact that Monalisa’s real name is Antara Biswas, whereas ‘Monalisa’ is her stage name.

    Image: Monalisa/Instagram

    Monalisa gained maximum popularity when she played the character of ‘Mohana Rathore’ in the television serial ‘Nazar’. After the show, she was selected to be a part of Salman Khan’s reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss 10’ which aired in the year 2016.

    Image: Monalisa/Instagram

    Speaking of her work in the Hindi television industry, Monalisa was last seen in ‘Namak Issk Ka’ which aired o ColorsTV. In this serial, she played the character of ‘Iravati Verma’. Interestingly, similar to ‘Nazar’ and its sequel, Monalisa played the antagonist in ‘Namak Issk Ka’ as well.

    Image: Monalisa/Instagram

    Meanwhile, the photo dump that Monalisa shared on Friday on her Instagram handle, shows her wearing a halter neck white crop top. She paired it with black high-waist pants. The actor was seen wearing an evil-eye pendant and a bracelet. She opted for a rose pink lip colour as she let her hair down.

