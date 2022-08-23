Sexy pictures: 5 times Monalisa looked steaming-hot in black

If you are a fan of Bhojpuri actor Monalisa, who gained popularity with her stint in the Hindi television world with 'Nazar 1' and 'Nazar 2', then you must check out these five hot pictures of the actor in black outfits.

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa has become quite a sensation on the internet. Thanks to the pictures and videos that she often shares on her social media, Monalisa has become a favourite of the internet users these days. Although, the actor is largely popular in the Bhojpuri regional cinema, she has also gained popularity with the Hindi-speaking belt. Meanwhile, here are five pictures of Monalisa where the actor has slayed the fashion game while donning hot outfits in black. These pictures of the actor are something that her fans must not miss at any cost.

Monalisa looked stunning in a black slip-on nighty that gave a sneak peek of her bikini. The actor sat on a comfy bed as she posed for the camera. She shared another picture with this wherein she was sleep lying on the bed in a seductive manner.

In another picture, Monali wore a backless black dress. It appeared as if the dress was more of a black long backless top with matching tiny shorts. It has work of beads all over it. She also wore a belt on the waist.

Donning a black spaghetti top and a polka dot mini skirt, Monalisa oozed cuteness in this attire. She let her hair down and paired her outfit with white sneakers while showing off her cleavage.

This LBD (little black dress) that Monsalisa wore, came with a halter net. The actor looked chic in this tight fitted dress made in satin fabric.

