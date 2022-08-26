Sexy video: Namrata Malla shows bold moves in Kannada film ‘Shiva 143’

Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla’s Kannada film ‘Shiva 143’ hit the theatres on Friday. Taking to Instagram, Namrata shared a video from one of the songs where she is seen showing some bold moves. Fans of the actor should not miss this video.

Actor Namrata Malla’s popularity is not only limited to the Bhojpuri film industry. She has been performing in the other language film industries as well, including the Kannada film industry. Namrata’s Kannada film ‘Shiva 143’ was released in the theatres on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Namrata Malla shared a poster of the film and urged her fans to shower their love and blessings on her new film. Along with this, Namrata also shared a dance video from the film in another post.

Namrata Malla has raised the temperatures with her bold moves in the seductive dance from her Kannada film ‘Shiva 143’. The video shows Namrata dancing among a group of men while donning a pink ensemble.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja arrive at home with baby boy; watch

The hot dance video of Namrata Malla from the movie has garnered nearly 14,000 likes since the time it was first shared on her Instagram handle. Several of the actor’s fans took to the comments section to praise Namrata and her sizzling performance.

Check out her stunning dance moves here:

One of the users wrote, “You are on fire😍❤️🔥🔥🔥” while another one commented saying, “Gaana Kuch samajh nahi aaya, but Mast performance hai 😍😍😍 (could not understand the song but the performance is nice).

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump in see-through top; poses with Ranbir Kapoor

While most of the social media users dropped heart, love-struck and fire emoticons on Namrata Malla’s dance video, one user commented using actor Allu Arjun’s popular dialogue from the 2021 superhit film Pushpa”: “Flower 🌹🌹 nahin Fire🔥 🔥 ho”.

Namrata Malla is one of the most popular actors in the Bhojpuri film industry. She often posts her hot pictures and videos on her Instagram handle; and also shows off her dance skills in most of them. Namrata enjoys a fan following of over 1.5 million followers on Instagram alone. Speaking of her Instagram, the actor-dancer often posts her pictures in bikini. Meanwhile, on the work front, Namrata Malla was last seen in a music video with popular Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal.