    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: Popular OnlyFans model in news again; check out her latest pictures

    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 5:06 PM IST

    Mia Khalifa blasted White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby for his comments about the seven relief workers killed in Gaza.

    The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) launched an attack on an aid truck, killing workers from the non-governmental organisation World Central Kitchen. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the incident as a mistake and vowed a thorough inquiry. However, the event has raised pressure on the United States and other allies to address Gaza's humanitarian problems.

    During a White House press conference on Wednesday, reporters questioned Kirby about the attack, and Khalifa shared a piece of the event on X, previously Twitter.

    "You describe the strike as a possible mistake, by Israel; according to Haaretz, the Israeli newspaper, it wasn't one strike, but a three," a journalist tells Kirby in the clip. "How would the second and third strikes, of these marked vehicles, be a mistake? And why would the U.S. not forcefully set conditions on the use of U.S.-made weaponry when it is being used to target aid workers?"

    In response, Kirby urged reporters to allow Israel to conduct its investigation. "Why don't we see what they find in terms of the decision-making process that led to this terrible outcome?" he said.
     

    "The prime minister and the IDF have noted that it was their error—you don't like the word 'mistake,' their error. They're investigating it, let them do that work and let them see what they come up with."
     

    Khalifa blasted Kirby's reply, with her post receiving more than 176,000 views. "John Kirby's cheap ass box hair dye is seeping through his pores and eroding the few brain cells he has left," the 31-year-old wrote alongside the video.

    Khalifa has long been an outspoken foe of Israel. The Lebanese-American former adult film actor faced backlash in October after dubbing Hamas "freedom fighters" on social media.

    The statements prompted Playboy to cancel its podcasting contract with Khalifa, while Red Light Holland, a distributor of magic mushrooms, discontinued its connection with her.

    In January, video of Khalifa clashing with a Jewish lady who confronted her in a hotel lobby went viral.

