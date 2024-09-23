Devara to Meyyazhagan to Hitler-6 Tamil movies releasing THIS week

This week, six films are hitting the theaters, promising a diverse range of stories to entertain movie buffs. Let's take a look at the list of movies releasing this week.

Meiyazhagan Movie

Six movies are releasing this week, potentially overshadowing Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' which is in its third week.

Karthi Meiyazhagan

'Meyyazhagan', starring Karthi and produced by his brother Suriya, is set to release on September 27th. Directed by Premkumar of '96' fame, the film explores the bond between an uncle and nephew.

Devara

'Devara', a pan-India film starring Jr. NTR, is set to release on September 27th. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, marking her South Indian film debut.

Petta Rap

'Petta Rap', starring Prabhu Deva, is a dance-centric comedy-romance releasing this week. Directed by SJ Sinu, the film also stars Vedhika and Sunny Leone.

Sattam En Kaiyil

'Sattam En Kaiyil', directed by Sashi, features comedian Sathish as an action hero for the first time. The film's release was delayed and is now scheduled for September 27th.

Hitler

'Hitler', starring Vijay Antony and directed by Dhana, is set to release on September 27th. The film also stars Riya Suman and explores a unique storyline.

Dhil Raja

'Dhil Raja', directed by A. Venkatesh, stars Vijay Sathya and marks the comeback of actress Serin. The film, releasing on September 27th, portrays the struggle between a middle-class youth and a wealthy individual.

