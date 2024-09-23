Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Devara to Meyyazhagan to Hitler-6 Tamil movies releasing THIS week

    This week, six films are hitting the theaters, promising a diverse range of stories to entertain movie buffs. Let's take a look at the list of movies releasing this week.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 12:31 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

    Meiyazhagan Movie

    Six movies are releasing this week, potentially overshadowing Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' which is in its third week.

    article_image2

    Karthi Meiyazhagan

    'Meyyazhagan', starring Karthi and produced by his brother Suriya, is set to release on September 27th. Directed by Premkumar of '96' fame, the film explores the bond between an uncle and nephew.

    article_image3

    Devara

    'Devara', a pan-India film starring Jr. NTR, is set to release on September 27th. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, marking her South Indian film debut.

    article_image4

    Petta Rap

    'Petta Rap', starring Prabhu Deva, is a dance-centric comedy-romance releasing this week. Directed by SJ Sinu, the film also stars Vedhika and Sunny Leone.

    article_image5

    Sattam En Kaiyil

    'Sattam En Kaiyil', directed by Sashi, features comedian Sathish as an action hero for the first time. The film's release was delayed and is now scheduled for September 27th.

    article_image6

    Hitler

    'Hitler', starring Vijay Antony and directed by Dhana, is set to release on September 27th. The film also stars Riya Suman and explores a unique storyline.

    article_image7

    Dhil Raja

    'Dhil Raja', directed by A. Venkatesh, stars Vijay Sathya and marks the comeback of actress Serin. The film, releasing on September 27th, portrays the struggle between a middle-class youth and a wealthy individual.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    War 2: Hrithik Roshan shares picture from Italy; Saba Azad posts mushy comments ATG

    War 2: Hrithik Roshan shares picture from Italy; Saba Azad posts mushy comments

    Remembering Silk Smitha on her death anniversary: Actress who captivated audiences and defied convention dmn

    Remembering Silk Smitha on her death anniversary: Actress who captivated audiences and defied convention

    Monica Geller is alive and...', Courtney Cox celebrates 'FRIENDS' 30 year milestone - WATCH ATG

    'Monica Geller is alive and..', Courtney Cox celebrates 'FRIENDS' 30 year milestone - WATCH

    Deepika Padukone shares hilarious Instagram reel on new-born eating habits - WATCH ATG

    Deepika Padukone shares hilarious Instagram reel on new-born eating habits - WATCH

    Devara Janhvi Kapoor speaks in Telugu, talks about Jr NTR, Sridevi and more (WATCH) RBA

    Devara: Janhvi Kapoor speaks in Telugu, talks about Jr NTR, Sridevi and more (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Missing Class 10 student found safe near Palakkad railway station dmn

    Kerala: Missing Class 10 student found safe near Palakkad railway station

    Can a diabetic person eat chicken? Know benefits and risks RKK

    Can a diabetic person eat chicken? Know benefits and risks

    Chittorgarh Fort: Must-Visit Historical Sites and Attractions anr

    Chittorgarh Fort: Historical Places You Must Visit

    War 2: Hrithik Roshan shares picture from Italy; Saba Azad posts mushy comments ATG

    War 2: Hrithik Roshan shares picture from Italy; Saba Azad posts mushy comments

    Is Yahya Sinwar DEAD or ALIVE? Israel probes Hamas chief's sudden disappearance shk

    Is Yahya Sinwar DEAD or ALIVE? Israel probes Hamas chief's sudden disappearance

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon