    Meet Urfi Javed's mother Zakiya Sultana; check out her pictures

    First Published Apr 12, 2022, 7:04 PM IST

    Urfi Javed, an internet phenomenon, has made headlines for her unusual wardrobe choices. Today, Urfi Javed is celebrating her mother Zakiya Sultana's birthday.
     

    Urfi Javed has gathered a large fan base who eagerly await her next, out-of-the-box outfits, frequently turning heads and making ripples on the internet. The Bigg Boss OTT star frequently posts on Instagram, displaying her provocative attitude with followers via her clothing.

    As is usual for her, she was mocked and trolled for her clothes. However, she is unaffected by the criticism and continues to make her judgments, whether personal or fashion-related, regardless of public opinion.

    Urfi Javed was born in Lucknow, India on October 15, 1997. She has been in the spotlight since 'Bigg Boss OTT.' Even though she is no longer performing, her outfits are constantly a topic of conversation.
     

    Urfi Javed is from an orthodox Muslim household, and she revealed in a recent interview with Etimes that she ran away from home when she was very young. She further stated that it is not a huge thing if female college students prefer to wear Hijab since women should decide what they wear. 
     

    Today, Urfi shared two pictures of her mother, Zakiya Sultana, wishing her a birthday. Urfi's sister Dolly Javed's social media post went viral a few days ago. She is just like her sister, as she is now ruling the internet with her latest posts.
     

    Like her elder sister Urfi Javed, Dolly Javed guarantees she wins the Instagram game and has a large fan following of over 58.8K followers on the social media network. Also Read: Video: Kangana Ranaut brutally trolled for her past wild-party

    Dolly, Urfi Javed's younger sister, is also a fashionista. Dolly routinely publishes similar photographs on social media, which melts the hearts of her admirers. Also Read: Check out Kim Kardashian's hot, PDA-filled, late-night date with Pete Davidson (Pictures)

