Video: Kangana Ranaut brutally trolled for her past wild-party

In this old video, Kangana Ranaut is mocked for acting out at a party; netizens say,'mata aa gayi isko.'

Kangana Ranaut is well-known for speaking her mind, and she has never shied away from expressing herself. The Queen actress frequently makes news due to her outspoken and direct conduct, as well as her provocative views.

An old video of Ranaut became popular on social media recently, in which she is seen partying hard and dancing like no one is watching during a party. The actress, dressed in a glittering black gown, can be seen dancing and bobbing her head to the song playing in the background.

However, some people are displeased with Kangana's wild conduct and have mocked her for it. Soon after this vintage video went viral, some individuals criticised and mocked the actress for acting out during the party.

One social media user expressed his displeasure, “Kangu in her natural habitate', while another user wrote, 'Isse bharat ratna mila tha? Fir toh sabko de hi dena chahiye'. A third reacted, “I see the black magic rumors is definitely true.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is now presenting the Ekta Kapoor-produced reality show Lock Up. On judgement day, she analyses all of the candidates' performances and removes one convict from her jail each week.

She will next be seen on the big screen in 'Thalaivi,' in which she would play actress-turned-politician late J Jayalalithaa. Prakash Raj, Arvind Swami, Jisshu Sengupta, and Madhoo also star in the biography. The Tanu Weds Manu actress is also working on Tejas, Dhaakad, and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.

